Monetary and financial statistics – January 2026

MACAU, March 3 - According to statistics released today (3 March) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in January 2026. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans* increased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits grew 2.8% and 5.2% respectively, M1 thus increased 4.5% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 1.9%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, increased 2.1% to MOP859.1 billion. The shares of Macao pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.1%, 44.3%, 6.2% and 15.4% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits* rose 2.1% from the preceding month to MOP837.0 billion whereas non-resident deposits* dropped 2.1% to MOP326.3 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector fell 1.0% to MOP236.9 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 0.6% to MOP1,400.2 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.5%, 44.5%, 7.9% and 26.3% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector* grew 0.2% from a month ago to MOP492.3 billion. Meanwhile, external loans* increased 2.2% to MOP535.2 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector rose 1.2% to MOP1,027.5 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 22.0%, 41.7%, 14.7% and 17.7% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-January 2026, the overall loan-to-deposit ratio increased from 72.9% at end-December 2025 to 73.4%, whereas the ratio for the resident sector decreased from 46.4% to 45.8%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 62.8% and 56.8% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio decreased from 4.9% at end-December 2025 to 4.8%.

* Resident and non-resident deposits, as well as domestic loans to the private sector and external loans, cover both individuals and enterprises.

Detailed information is available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly