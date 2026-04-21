CE: Continue upholding the ‘One country, two systems’ principle and jointly open a new chapter in Chinese-Portuguese cooperation

MACAU, April 21 - A grand exhibition about the Macao Special Administrative Region’s (MSAR’s) successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle opened in Lisbon, Portugal, on Monday (20 April) afternoon local time. The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, said at the opening that the MSAR is capable of optimising the “One country, two systems” principle in the new era, as a participant, beneficiary and practitioner of the framework.

Mr Sam added that the MSAR would join hands with Portugal to deepen pragmatic cooperation and open a new chapter in friendly bilateral relations between China and Portugal.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament of the Portuguese Republic, Mr José Cesário; the Chinese Ambassador to Portugal, Mr Yang Yirui; the MSAR’s Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; were among the officiating guests of the exhibition. About 400 guests attended the opening ceremony, including the MSAR Government delegation, members of Macao’s trade delegation, representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Portugal, Portuguese individuals who have contributed to Macao’s successful return to the motherland, and representatives of the industrial and commercial sectors of Portugal.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive noted that this exhibition is not only a showcase, but also a dialogue between Eastern and Western civilisations, and that it transcends time and space. The exhibition is not only a review of the history of Macao's development, but also an important opportunity to introduce to the international community the “One country, two systems” principle, which is imbued with Chinese wisdom.

He pointed out that this year marks the 27th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. With the strong leadership and full support of the Central Government, the MSAR Government has joined forces with the general public in the long journey of making Macao an exemplar of the fruitful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle that fits the actual circumstances of the MSAR.

Mr Sam said the exhibition vividly portrays – through a series of photographs and interviews – the changes in, and achievements of, Macao since its return to the motherland. These changes are not only reflected in macro data, but can also be seen in the city's ever-changing appearance and in the happy smiles of every Macao resident. These changes are a testament to the strong vitality and institutional advantage of “One country, two systems”, and are also a valuable example of promotion of world peace and sustainable development.

Mr Sam cited President Xi Jinping, who pointed out in an important speech marking the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, that the values of peace, inclusiveness, openness, and sharing that are inherent under the “One country, two systems” principle, belong both to China and to the world, and deserve to be jointly safeguarded. He vowed that the MSAR will make the practising of the “One country, two systems” principle more successful, and make Macao more prosperous, beautiful, and filled with promise.

The Chief Executive added that the “One country, two systems” principle is not only a great political concept, but also an institutional innovation rooted in reality and capable of withstanding the test of time. Macao's experience proves that as long as the correct direction is upheld and social consensus is maintained, this system will flourish. The MSAR should always adhere to the core tenet of “one country”, make good use of the benefits of “two systems”, and fully leverage its unique advantages as a platform for exchange and cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. It should also actively deepen pragmatic cooperation with Portugal and other Portuguese-speaking countries in trade, investment, science and technology, culture, education, law, and other fields. The MSAR Government is committed to building Macao into an important bridgehead for the country's high-level opening up, and a vital window for exchange and mutual learning between Chinese and Western civilisations.

He noted that there are deep historical connections and cultural ties between Macao and Portugal. He expressed his special thanks to the Portuguese Republic for its long-standing support for Macao, and to Macao compatriots and Portuguese residents in Portugal for their positive contributions to promoting friendship between the two places. He sincerely invited Portuguese friends to visit Macao and experience firsthand the hospitality, vitality and charm of the city.

Mr Cesário, in addressing the gathering, said that the exhibition showcasing the achievements of Macao's successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle is particularly important given the exceptional relationship between Macao and Portugal, the exemplary role set by Macao's successful return to the motherland, and the complexities of today's global political and economic landscape. Macao's special role in Portuguese history will never fade, and it will continue to play an irreplaceable role now and in the future. He mentioned that the Chief Executive, having studied in Portugal, has a deep understanding of Portugal and is able to appreciate the special place Macao holds in the hearts of the Portuguese people.

He added that the Chief Executive's visit to Portugal is of great significance within the framework of friendly cooperation between Macao and Portugal, and will undoubtedly promote closer ties between the two places, and at the same time it will further consolidate the friendly relations between China and Portugal. The Portuguese community residing in China, including in the MSAR, as well as the Chinese community and Macao residents in Portugal, are particularly important and unique. Both sides must actively promote measures to increase people-to-people exchanges.

For his part, Ambassador Yang said that since Macao's return to the motherland, the Central Government has comprehensively, accurately, and resolutely implemented the principles of “One country, two systems”, “Macao people governing Macao”, and a high degree of autonomy, strictly adhering to the Constitution and the Basic Law. Under the strong leadership of the Central Government and with the strong support of the Chinese mainland, Macao's economic and social development has achieved a historic leap, and residents' sense of achievement, happiness, and security has been greatly enhanced. Macao's experience proves to the world that "One country, two systems" is the best institutional arrangement and one that is feasible and achievable, and enjoys popular support.

Ambassador Yang noted that Macao's successful experience is also an important achievement of friendly cooperation between China and Portugal. In recent years, under the strategic guidance and direct promotion of the leaders of both countries, China and Portugal have deepened mutually beneficial cooperation in the spirit of partnership, closely coordinated in international affairs, and set a role model of mutual respect and win-win cooperation between countries with different social systems and national conditions. As the only region in the world with Chinese and Portuguese as official languages, Macao plays an important role in promoting economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and will surely contribute new momentum to the continued improvement and further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Portugal.

The exhibition showcases, through rich textual and visual information and numerous videos, the accomplishments of the MSAR in political development, economy, society, and people's livelihood since its establishment under the guidance of the “One country, two systems” principle. The main theme video, played at the opening ceremony, featured several prominent figures who have witnessed Macao's return to the motherland and the MSAR's development, sharing their perspectives on the successful implementation of “One country, two systems” in Macao.