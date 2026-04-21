CPPCC National Committee Member Ms. Ho Hoi Kei Shares Insights with UTM Students

MACAU, April 21 - Ms. Ho Hoi Kei, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), recently visited the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) to engage with faculty and students. She held in-depth discussions on topics including the spirit of the Two Sessions, the development of culture and tourism industry, and youth development.

Taking the shift in perspective from Macao to the Greater Bay Area as her core theme, Ms. Ho Hoi Kei encouraged students to broaden their horizons and actively integrate into the nation’s overall development. She stated that the nation’s culture and tourism market is on a strong upward trajectory, and that Macao, with its World Heritage sites, its unique position as a crossroads of Chinese and Western cultures, and the living practice of “one country, two systems”, holds distinct advantages in three areas: culture and tourism, wellness tourism, and educational tourism. She emphasised that the industry is waiting for the younger generation to join, and urged students to integrate their personal growth into the blueprint of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Ms. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan, CPPCC Member and Rector of UTM, encouraged students to strengthen their sense of being stakeholders. She urged them to actively promote and participate in Macao’s development of appropriate economic diversification, and to integrate into and serve the nation’s overall development. She noted that the national 15th Five-Year Plan clearly sets out the goal of building China into a tourism powerhouse, providing a clear direction for the development of Macao’s culture and tourism industry. She encouraged students to study hard, seize the opportunities, and contribute their strengths to the building of a strong country.

Participating students expressed that the sharing session inspired them to view their future career paths from a broader perspective and strengthened their confidence and determination to integrate into the nation’s overall development. UTM will continue to organise exchange activities, helping students equip themselves, seize the opportunities brought by the national 15th Five-Year Plan, and contribute to Macao’s development of appropriate economic diversification.