Funding for MBTA Fare-Free Bus Program

The Council adopted a resolution this week supporting the continued funding of the MBTA’s fare-free bus program, a popular initiative that has expanded access to public transit and saved riders money.

Offered by Councilors Pepen and Culpepper, the resolution highlights the success of the program, which began as a 2021 pilot on the 28 bus route along Blue Hill Avenue and Warren Street. During the initial six-month pilot, ridership quickly returned to pre-pandemic levels, parallel routes saw increases, and riders benefited from fare-free service. Due to its popularity, the program was expanded to include the 23 and 29 bus routes, now providing 24,000 fare-free trips each weekday. The expansion has also improved travel times thanks to all-door boarding, reducing time spent at bus stops.

The resolution notes that the fare-free bus program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, which has allowed for major investments in public benefits. While Boston has committed its remaining ARPA funds to support the program through June 2026, its future beyond that date remains uncertain.

The Council expressed support for maintaining fare-free service on the 23, 28, and 29 routes and encouraged ongoing partnership between the City of Boston and the MBTA to continue the program’s benefits for residents of Mattapan, Dorchester, and Roxbury.