Honoring Ghana’s Independence

The Council adopted a resolution this week recognizing the independence of Ghana, which was achieved on March 6, 1957, under the leadership of Kwame Nkrumah.

Offered by Councilor Louijeune, the measure honors Ghana as the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence from European colonial rule and acknowledges its historic influence on Black liberation movements across Africa and the African diaspora. The resolution highlights Ghana’s rich pre-colonial history, its struggle against Portuguese, Dutch, and British control, and its post-independence leadership advancing Pan-African unity and global diplomacy.

The Council also recognizes the ongoing contributions of the Ghanaian diaspora in Boston and notable Ghanaian leaders such as Kofi Annan, Hilla Limann, and Ama Ata Aidoo. It notes Ghana’s stable government, strong performance in health, economic growth, and human development, and looks forward to welcoming the Ghanaian national soccer team, the Black Stars, to Boston for the FIFA World Cup.

A flag-raising ceremony in celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day will take place on March 6, 2026 at 11 AM on City Hall Plaza.