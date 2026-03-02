A New Place to Call Home for Our Kūpuna

Posted on Mar 2, 2026 in Main

Right: Scott Glenn, senior advisor for Federal Affairs, Climate and Housing, speaks on the importance of safe, stable and affordable housing for our kūpuna at the blessing ceremony.

Kūpuna now have a new place to call home with the opening of Aloha Iā Halewilikō, a 140-unit affordable rental community in ‘Aiea developed by EAH Housing. Built on the former ‘Aiea Sugar Mill site — vacant for more than 20 years — the project transforms unused land into stable housing where seniors can safely age in place.

Designed for some of Hawai‘i’s most vulnerable residents, the community provides secure, affordable homes that allow kūpuna to remain close to family, services and the neighborhoods they helped build.

This project reflects ongoing efforts to expand housing opportunities and ensure local residents can continue to live in Hawai‘i with dignity and stability.