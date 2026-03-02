Improper juror access in social media case, judge warns media

(Subscription required) The Los Angeles County judge overseeing the bellwether social media addiction trial on Friday warned that a "clear violation" of her no-contact rule with jurors had occurred, suggesting the culprit was a member of the media and mentioning the possibility of a media gag order.

