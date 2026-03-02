Divorce With Respect Week® Has Begun

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 1 st marks the start of Divorce With Respect Week , a global initiative designed to spread public awareness of the divorce process, especially highlighting the Collaborative Divorce process. Divorce With Respect Week runs through March 8 th and this is the 5th year of this annual event.During Divorce With Respect Week, participating collaborative professionals will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations throughout the week. These consultations are an opportunity to speak with divorce professionals, including attorneys, mediators, divorce financial experts, divorce coaches and mental health professionals to learn more about the divorce process.Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement designed to educate the public about the Collaborative Divorce process. The event has drawn television, newspaper and radio coverage as well as proclamations from cities and states declaring it Divorce With Respect Week in those communities.Divorce with Respect Weekalso offers a unique opportunity to join with the collaborative community in spreading the word about Collaborative Divorce. Over 600 divorce professionals are participating in Divorce with Respect Weekthis year with an anticipated 20,000 visits to the Divorce With Respect Week website seeking to learn more about a better way to untie the knot.Anyone interested in scheduling a free consultation during Divorce With Respect Week should go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find Collaborative Divorce professionals near them. Divorce With Respect Weekhas impacted countless individuals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, helping to keep families out of court and to divorce with dignity.

