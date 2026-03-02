Raising the Disability Pride Flag in Celebration of Developmental...

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

Each March we look forward to National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month (DDAM): a month-long celebration of inclusion and of the many contributions made by people with developmental disabilities to our lives and our communities. Throughout this year’s celebration of Disability Pride, we honor people that dare to be themselves and to be proud of it, because New York is a state that welcomes everyone.

This year, to kick off the festivities, I was honored to join self-advocates, New York State’s Chief Disability Officer, and the Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation to raise the Disability Pride flag at Saratoga Spa State Park. We chose this location because of the incredible renovations happening at the Saratoga Spa State Park to make it more accessible for people with disabilities. A few of these projects include accessible playgrounds added to the interior courtyard of Lincoln Bathhouse and near the Creekside Classroom at the park, as well as the self-guided parkwide mineral springs audio tour specifically designed for accessibility for those with visual impairments. The new renovations announced today, are prime examples of what happens when we have leaders like Governor Kathy Hochul, who values inclusion and champions initiatives like “These Lands are For Everyone.”

Throughout March, OPWDD will continue to introduce you to people with developmental disabilities who are daring to dispel ableist stereotypes by achieving their personal goals and contributing to their communities. Last year, you met people who dared to be themselves by following their dreams, expressing themselves, and educating others in the process. This year, we’ll introduce you to people with developmental disabilities who will remind you of the power of visibility and motivate you to dare to be yourself and to be proud of who you are. I look forward to taking this journey together.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer,

Commissioner