Will Humphreys Launches New Book Rise, Stand, Lead

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Will Humphreys, host of The Global WillPower Project podcast and Chief Rockstar of Virtual Rockstar, the fastest-growing virtual staffing agency for private practices in the United States, will present his latest book, Rise, Stand, Lead: Turning Setbacks into Strength, Embracing Purpose, and Leading with Courage, at the Ultimate PT, OT, & SLP Summit 2026 on March 6, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. Published in August 2025, the book has earned a 5-star rating on Amazon in the Medical Administration & Economics category.

A Book Written for the Leaders in That Room

The private practice landscape is facing a quiet leadership crisis. The clinicians who built thriving practices are often the same ones working the longest hours, carrying the heaviest weight, and feeling the furthest from the purpose that drove them into healthcare. Rise, Stand, Lead was written for them.

Structured around three transformational pillars: Rise, Stand, and Lead, the book guides readers through the entrepreneurial mindset with honesty and practical wisdom. Humphreys weaves personal narrative with leadership principles, covering resilience under pressure, purpose-driven decision-making, building team culture, delegation as leverage, and what it truly means to lead with courage. A fourth section, Discovering What's Possible, offers actionable strategies for scaling a healthcare business without sacrificing family, health, or purpose.

"I wrote this book for every healthcare entrepreneur who has ever buckled patient charts into the passenger seat of their car because they couldn't finish their paperwork at the clinic. You are not behind. You are not failing. You are one mindset shift away from everything changing."

— Will Humphreys

An Intentional Introduction, Not a Promotion

Humphreys and his team made a deliberate choice about how Rise, Stand, Lead would be introduced at the Ultimate PT, OT, & SLP Summit 2026. Rather than a traditional sales approach or table giveaway, each copy will be distributed personally following Humphreys' keynote address, accompanied by a brief explanation of who the book is for and why it was written.

"This book is for healthcare leaders who have built success but want greater clarity, purpose, and fulfillment in their leadership," says Humphreys. "This summit is exactly the right room for this conversation."

Rise, Stand, Lead reflects Humphreys' broader mission to empower healthcare entrepreneurs to build profitable, purpose-driven practices without losing sight of why they started. Take the first step toward leading with greater clarity and courage — get your copy here.



About Will Humphreys

Will Humphreys is the Chief Rockstar and founder of Virtual Rockstar, the fastest-growing virtual staffing agency for private practices in the US, and host of The Global WillPower Project podcast, reaching 40,000+ healthcare professionals weekly. He's an author, serial entrepreneur, and keynote speaker in healthcare business and leadership.

About Virtual Rockstar

Virtual Rockstar is the fastest-growing virtual staffing agency serving private practices in the United States. The company provides elite virtual assistants highly-experienced in medical billing, patient scheduling, insurance verification, marketing, and bookkeeping — empowering practice owners to focus on patient care while saving an average of $20,000 in profit per hire. Learn more at www.virtualrockstar.com.

