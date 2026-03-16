The Ultimate PT, OT & SLP Summit 2026 Delivers Breakthrough Strategies to Private Practice Leaders in Phoenix

The Rockstar Summit team with Ability Allies Physical Therapy. [From left to right] Denise Cauthren, Tone Williams, Will Humphreys, Julia Miller, Michelle Bambenek, Natalie Tilton, and Kayla Pollak.

Rockstar Summit 2026 brought together private practice leaders for three transformative days focused on recruiting, training, and retaining top talent.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rockstar team successfully concluded the 2nd Annual Ultimate PT, OT & SLP Summit, bringing together hundreds of private practice owners, therapists, and industry leaders at Phoenix Plaza from March 6–8, 2026.

This year's Summit tackled one of healthcare's most persistent challenges head-on: the relentless hire, train, and retain loop that leaves practice owners burned out and understaffed. "This summit was exactly the right room for this conversation," said Will Humphreys, Chief Rockstar at Virtual Rockstar and keynote speaker. "Healthcare leaders have built success, but many want greater clarity, purpose, and fulfillment in their leadership and that is precisely what we came here to deliver."

A Curriculum Built for the Realities of 2026

The Summit unfolded across three purposefully structured days, each building on the last.

Friday, March 6 focused on building and attracting an ideal team: exploring AI-powered recruiting tools, employer branding, marketing strategy, and interview techniques designed to help practice owners identify and attract top-tier talent before a candidate ever walks through the door.

Saturday, March 7 shifted to leadership development and the systems that turn good hires into great teams. Attendees worked through frameworks for training, empowering, and scaling their staff while building the kind of culture that earns loyalty and drives accountability. That evening, the Summit celebrated in full Rockstar fashion with the epic TRON Night Party, a neon-soaked, futuristic celebration featuring DJ Johnney B Badd, Phoenix's #1 party DJ. LED wristbands, signature electric cocktails and mocktails, futuristic photo ops, and surprise sponsor activations filled the room.

Sunday, March 8 closed the weekend with a deep dive into retention and long-term empowerment. Attendees explored intrapreneurship strategies, onboarding systems, and the leadership frameworks that keep top talent engaged, performing, and committed walking away with the tools to implement change the moment they returned home.

Every attendee also received a copy of Will Humphreys' newly released book, Rise, Stand, Lead: Turning Setbacks into Strength, Embracing Purpose, and Leading with Courage, distributed by Humphreys himself following his keynote.



The Speakers Who Made It Happen

The Summit featured an exceptional roster of practitioners and industry leaders.

Chris Ronzio, Founder and CEO of Trainual, brought his expertise in systems and scalability.

Brandon Seigel, Chief Problem Solver at Wellness Works Management Partners, tackled the talent pipeline with characteristic directness.

Scott Fritz, Entrepreneur, Speaker, Author, and Angel Investor at Growth Connect, challenged attendees to think bigger about where their practices are headed.

Greg Todd, Owner and CEO of Smart Success Healthcare, brought the perspective of a practitioner who has built and scaled from the inside out.

Michelle Bambenek, Founder and CEO of Rockstar Consulting, wove together the threads of the entire event — grounding every session in the mission that started it all.

Additional speakers included Will Humphreys, Chief Rockstar at Virtual Rockstar; Alexis Krisay, CEO of Vamped; Katrina Beckman, Founder of Kalen Marketing Solutions; Carl Mattiola, Co-Founder and CEO of Breakthrough; and Nina Riedy, Founder and CEO of Honeybee Hires.

A Raffle Prize Unlike Any Other

The Rockstar Summit team with Ability Allies Physical Therapy. [From left to right] Denise Cauthren, Tone Williams, Will Humphreys, Julia Miller, Michelle Bambenek, Natalie Tilton, and Kayla Pollak.

Continuing a beloved Summit tradition, the Annual Grand Raffle crowned one lucky attendee with the trip of a lifetime — a journey to Africa that carries far more meaning than a typical getaway. This year, that winner was Julia Miller, Director of Operations of Ability Allies Physical Therapy. The room erupted the moment her name was called, making it one of the most unforgettable moments of the entire weekend.

The trip stems from the Summit's ongoing partnership with Care for Life, a nonprofit based in Mozambique dedicated to helping families build lasting self-reliance. It's a cause that resonates deeply in a room full of leaders who have built their careers around empowering others and a powerful reminder that the Rockstar community's impact reaches far beyond the walls of any conference room.



The Sponsors Who Made It Possible

The Summit was made possible by: NeuFit, Econologics Financial Advisors, Kalen Marketing Solutions, EmpowerEMR, Enovis, Physical Therapy Billing, Sara Health, WelcomeWare, Breakthrough, Comprehend Health, Raintree, Prompt, RingPlan, Trainual, Stimpod Stories, and Athelas.



In Their Own Words

The most honest measure of the Summit's impact came from the attendees themselves. Paul Cords, PT, DPT, CIDN, COM, Assistant Director of Clinical Services at Physical Rehabilitation Network, reflected: "I honestly didn't know what to expect when I received the invitation, but I was absolutely blown away. You welcomed me in with open arms and then gifted me with something I couldn't have anticipated — meaningful connections with major players in the PT industry. I left feeling not just welcomed, but seen, inspired, and empowered. Thank you for building a community worth belonging to."

Jared Egan, PT, DPT, Owner and CEO of ERA Physical Therapy, put the professional value in plain terms: "The Rockstar Summit was one of the most impactful events I've attended in a long time. I walked away with pages of practical ideas and strategies that will immediately improve how I lead, grow my business, and serve the people around me. It was energizing, challenging, and packed with insights that genuinely change the way you think about building something great."

And Jeffrey Petersen, Owner of Petersen Physical Therapy, offered perhaps the most telling endorsement of all: "I was not intending to attend when Tone reached out. WOW, I am so glad I did not allow my complacency to dissuade me from showing up. The entire weekend was filled with so much encouragement, learning, and modeling of effective servant leadership. Thank you to all the Rockstar team for putting so much heart and competency into the event. See you in September 2027!"

The movement doesn't stop here. For more information on Rockstar Summit and what's coming next, visit virtualrockstar.com.



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