Matrix Basement Finishing Featured on WGN

Finished Basement

The CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing appeared on WGN-TV to discuss the importance of quality basement finishing

We are able to change peoples lifestyle and provide them with amenities in their own home.” — Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This afternoon on WGN-TV, viewers got an inside look at what goes into a high-quality basement renovation, straight from the source.Our CEO, Nick Richmond, joined the show to talk about Matrix Basement Finishing and what truly sets our basement finishing systems apart. During the segment, the conversation focused on craftsmanship, long-term durability, smart design, and how homeowners can achieve a beautifully finished basement without sacrificing affordability.Nick explained how Matrix’s engineered wall systems and streamlined design process are built specifically for basement environments, allowing homeowners to customize their space while staying on budget. He also discussed how thoughtful planning and efficient construction help deliver high-quality results at a competitive price point.The discussion highlighted real homeowner benefits—clean installations, faster project timelines, and a finished space that adds both function and value to the home. Viewers also got to see inside Nick’s own finished basement and the ideas behind each design choice.It was a great opportunity to share expert knowledge with WGN viewers and reinforce Matrix Basement Finishing’s commitment to quality, affordability, innovation, and doing the job right the first time.Check out the video here:

