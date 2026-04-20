Matrix Basement Finishing of Arlington Heights, IL Awarded Best of Houzz 2026 Powered by Houzz Pro

Best of Houzz - Powered by Houzz Pro awards highlight innovation among home design and construction professionals

Winning both Best of Design and Best of Customer Service from Houzz reflects our team’s commitment to exceptional design and a best-in-class customer experience.” — Nick Richmond

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basement Finishing of Arlington Heights, Illinois has won a “Best of Houzz - Powered by Houzz Pro” award for Design and an award for Customer Service on Houzz, the leading all-in-one software platform for construction and design. Matrix Basement Finishing, the leading basement finishing company in the Midwest, was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 3 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.Best of Houzz is awarded annually in four categories:• Design: Honors professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community.• Customer Service: Honors professionals for their overall rating on Houzz and positive client reviews for projects completed in 2025.• Innovator: Honors professionals who win Best of Houzz Service, manage their projects with Houzz Pro software and are Houzz Pro Certified to provide a best-in-class client experience.• Photography: Honors architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular among the Houzz community.“Best of Houzz 2026” badges appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 70 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.We are proud to announce that Houzz has once again recognized Matrix Basement Finishing with both the prestigious Best of Design and Best of Customer Service awards. These honors reflect our unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and delivering an outstanding client experience from start to finish. Being selected by Houzz—based on the quality, creativity, and consistency of our work, as well as the satisfaction of our customers—reinforces our position as a leader in basement design and remodeling. We are grateful to our clients for their trust and partnership, which make achievements like this possible year after year.“The Best of Houzz awards are a symbol of trust for homeowners when they are choosing professionals for their projects,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “This year’s winners showcase outstanding creativity and service, with many embracing Houzz Pro software to support top-tier project execution. We’re honored to celebrate their success.”You can see more of Matrix Basement Finishing’s work on Houzz, our website matrixbasements.com and all our social media channels.About Matrix Basement FinishingMatrix Basement Finishing is the nation’s largest basement finishing contractor, transforming unused spaces into beautiful and functional living areas. With more than 12,000 basements completed, Matrix is known for its creative designs, skilled workmanship, and dedication to helping families create spaces where memories are made. For more information, visit matrixbasements.comAbout HouzzHouzz, the leading platform for construction and design, empowers industry professionals and homeowners with the tools they need to make every project a success. The company’s cloud-based, AI-powered project management and design software, Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro), helps pros win projects, collaborate with clients and teams, and run their businesses efficiently and profitably. Houzz Pro also provides pros and their clients with 24/7 access to project information, 3D visualizations and financial tools. Using Houzz, people can find ideas and inspiration, hire professionals and buy products. The Houzz platform is used by more than 3 million construction and design industry professionals and over 70 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts around the world. Houzz and Houzz Pro are available on the web and as top-rated mobile apps. For more information, visit houzz.com.

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