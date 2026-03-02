Fitch Services Receives 2025 Charlottesville Heating & Air Recognition

Community recognition reflects sustained performance in heating and air services across Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and neighboring areas.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitch Services has been recognized as one of Charlottesville’s leading heating and air conditioning providers in the 2025 Family Favorite Awards presented by Charlottesville Family Magazine. Based on community nominations and reader voting, Fitch Services earned second-place distinction in the Heating & Air category.

In addition to this recognition in Heating & Air, Fitch Services was also named Charlottesville’s Favorite Plumber of 2025 in this year’s awards, reflecting broad community support across multiple service divisions.

The annual awards highlight local businesses that demonstrate consistent service, professionalism, and reliability across Central Virginia. Recognition in the HVAC category reflects sustained community confidence in Fitch Services’ heating and cooling operations.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized in the Charlottesville Family Favorite Awards,” said Chris Fitch, President of Fitch Services. “Charlottesville is about community - and this award means so much because it comes directly from the families and businesses we serve every day.”

Fitch Services provides licensed HVAC services throughout Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and neighboring portions of Greene, Orange, Louisa, and Fluvanna counties, supporting both residential and commercial properties. The company’s heating and air division performs installation, maintenance, repair, and system replacement for central air conditioning systems, furnaces, heat pumps, ductless mini-split systems, and indoor air quality equipment.

Services include heating system installation and repair, air conditioning service and replacement, heat pump diagnostics, preventative HVAC maintenance, system troubleshooting, and indoor air quality solutions. Emergency HVAC response is available for urgent heating or cooling system failures.

Technicians evaluate system performance, address efficiency and airflow issues, and ensure equipment operates in accordance with manufacturer specifications and applicable code requirements. The company services a range of property types, including single-family homes, multi-unit residences, and commercial facilities.

The Family Favorite Awards are determined through reader participation, with businesses nominated and selected based on community feedback and voting results. Fitch Services’ placement in the Heating & Air category reflects measurable public support within the Charlottesville market.

About Fitch Services

Fitch Services is a licensed and insured plumbing, HVAC, and electrical contractor based in Charlottesville. Founded by John Fitch, a state-certified Master Plumber, Master Electrician, and Master Mechanic, the company provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for residential and commercial customers throughout the region, with emergency service available. For more information, visit www.fitchservices.com.

