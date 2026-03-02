Fitch Services Named Charlottesville’s Favorite Plumber of 2025 by Charlottesville Family Magazine

Reader voting recognizes Fitch Services for professional plumbing services in Charlottesville and surrounding counties.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitch Services has been named Charlottesville’s Favorite Plumber of 2025 in the annual Family Favorite Awards presented by Charlottesville Family Magazine. The recognition is based on nominations and votes submitted by readers throughout the Charlottesville region.

The Family Favorite Awards highlight locally owned and operated businesses that demonstrate consistent service, professionalism, and reliability. Being selected in the plumbing category reflects community confidence in Fitch Services’ work across residential and commercial projects. Fitch was also recognized in the Heating and Air category as well.

“We are incredibly honored to be voted Charlottesville’s Favorite Plumber,” said Chris Fitch, President of Fitch Services. “This award means so much because it comes directly from the families and businesses we serve every day.”

Fitch Services provides licensed plumbing services throughout Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and neighboring portions of Greene, Orange, Louisa, and Fluvanna counties. The company’s scope of work includes routine maintenance, repair, installation, and emergency response. Services encompass drain cleaning, sewer line repair and replacement, water main repair, leak detection, water heater installation and service, plumbing fixture installation and rebuilds, underground water and sewer work, and video camera inspection of drain and sewer lines.

The company maintains the equipment and technical capability required for both interior plumbing issues and larger-scale underground utility projects. This includes sewer and drain diagnostics using video inspection technology, excavation support for underground water and sewer repairs, and installation or replacement of water service lines and sewer connections.

In addition to repair and replacement work, Fitch Services performs preventative maintenance and planned installations, such as water heater replacements, fixture upgrades, well pump systems, water filtration systems, and plumbing support for remodeling projects. Emergency service is available

for urgent plumbing issues, including significant leaks, sewer backups, and system failures.

As part of its operating standards, Fitch Services emphasizes licensed workmanship, adherence to local code requirements, and clear communication regarding scope of work and recommended solutions. The company serves a broad mix of property types, including single-family homes, multi-unit residences, and commercial facilities.

The Family Favorite Awards are conducted annually by Charlottesville Family Magazine and are determined by reader participation. Businesses are nominated and selected based on community feedback and voting results.

Fitch Services’ selection as Charlottesville’s Favorite Plumber of 2025 reflects measurable community support and sustained service performance within the region.

About Fitch Services

Fitch Services is a licensed and insured plumbing, HVAC, and electrical contractor based in Charlottesville. Founded by John Fitch, a state-certified Master Plumber, Master Electrician, and Master Mechanic, the company provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for residential and commercial customers throughout the region, with emergency service available. For more information, visit www.fitchservices.com.

