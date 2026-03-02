Governor Kay Ivey Celebrates Read Across America Week

Governor Ivey shared a video message to Alabama students in celebration of Read Across America Week, encouraging young people across the state to embrace the power of reading. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

