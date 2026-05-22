Governor Ivey Encourages Veterans and Military Families to Take Advantage of Alabama Outdoor Recreation Opportunities, Highlights Free State Park Access and Outdoor Benefits

MONTGOMERY – As Alabamians head into Memorial Day weekend and prepare for summer travel and outdoor activities, Governor Kay Ivey on Friday is encouraging veterans and active-duty military members to take advantage of the state’s Parks for Patriots Program, which provides free admission to participating Alabama State Parks day-use areas and discounts on lodging as a thank you for their service to the nation. Alabama also offers additional outdoor recreation benefits for veterans and active-duty military personnel, including discounted hunting and fishing licenses and waived license requirements for service members home on leave.

“Throughout my time in office, supporting our veterans and active military members has been a priority,” said Governor Ivey. “Their selflessness has made our freedom possible. I encourage our veterans and active-duty military members to enjoy Alabama’s beautiful outdoors and know we are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice.”

Since the start of Governor Ivey’s tenure in 2017, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has provided free admission for veterans and active-duty service members to day use areas that charge an entrance fee at its State Parks though the State Parks Division’s Parks for Patriots program. The program also offers a 15 percent discount on lodging to veterans and active-duty personnel at lodges, cabins and campgrounds in the Alabama State Parks system.

“Our State Parks and public lands are places for reflection and serenity, and they stand as a tribute to those who have served our great nation,” said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “Providing our current and former military members with free admission to Alabama’s beautiful State Parks is just one of the ways we can thank them for their selfless service to the country.”

The nation’s great tradition of military service is also on display throughout the Alabama State Parks system. Many structures built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, which employed many World War I veterans during the Great Depression, are still in use at ADCNR’s State Parks including cabins, pavilions and bridges.

Alabamians can help sponsor free admission for veterans and active-duty personnel at Alabama State Parks through the Parks for Patriots program. Contributions are used to fund free entry for veterans and active service members from any branch of the U.S. military. Click here to learn more or contribute to Alabama State Parks veterans program.

In addition to the Parks for Patriots program, ADCNR offers two special waterfowl hunting days each year for veterans and active-duty personnel and discounted hunting and fishing license fees for disabled veterans. Alabama also waives regular hunting and fishing license requirements for active-duty Alabama residents who are home on leave. Nonresident active-duty personnel can purchase an Alabama hunting and/or fishing license at the lower resident rate if they are stationed in Alabama.

For more information about the Parks for Patriots program, visit alapark.com. To learn more about special offers for outdoor recreation available to veterans and active duty personnel, visit outdooralabama.com.

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