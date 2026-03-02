The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Tucson Area Divorce Professionals

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Arizona Collaborative Divorce attorneys, Sarah Wright and Kristi Bang Simon; along with Mental Health Professional Denise Hausler; and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, LaShaun Shelby were recently guests on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals from around the country to explore different divorce options for people facing the reality of divorce.During the podcast, LaShawn Shelby discussed the failure of the litigation process as a financially and emotionally viable choice for families, “Usually, there is one spouse that handles the finances, so there can be a lot of anxiety about that imbalance. My job as a financial neutral in a Collaborative Divorce case is to help level the financial playing field through education and transparency.” said Shelby. “In a litigated divorce, the only people that win are the attorneys because they are making money while the couple fight it out. Money that could be better spent on the family and on their kids.”Kristi Bang Simon suggested how to move forward after divorce, “Honoring your partner for who you used to be and the role that you will both play moving ahead, will allow you to continue to grow personally.” While Denise Hausler added, “We use this promise in each collaborative meeting to ground couples and bring them back to their goals. When the emotions and grief arise, honoring their past and present keeps couples focused during the process.”From March 1st through 8th, divorce professionals in Southern Arizona are offering free divorce consultations during the 5 th annual Divorce With Respect Weekfor anyone wanting to learn more about the divorce process. Participating Tucson area divorce attorneys, divorce financial professionals, divorce coaches, and financial professionals will be available throughout the week. To schedule a free consultation go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating divorce professional.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast with Sarah Wright, Denise Hausler, Kristi Bang Simon, and LaShaun Shelby, visit our Podbean channel or watch it on YouTube

