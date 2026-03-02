The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Columbus Divorce Professionals

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Ohio Collaborative Divorce attorney Michelle Meis and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst Terrie Austin were recently guests on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals from around the country to explore different divorce options for people facing the reality of divorce.Meis and Austin are members of the Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Divorce Professionals, a not for profit group that of collaborative professionals that serves the Columbus area. During the podcast, Michelle Meis discussed the drawn-out nature of a divorce that goes through to court to make key decisions versus the Collaborative Divorce process. “It is possible that you could be in a litigated divorce process for a year and a half or more even. I have had cases that have gone well past that simply because of the variety of issues that could not be resolved. It can take a lot of time and money on top of it being emotionally and mentally taxing.” said Meis. “The Collaborative Divorce process is more efficient and allows couples to make the important decisions for their family.”Divorce Financial professional Terrie Austin added “It's just so inefficient when you could be divorcing in a way where everybody has a collaboratively trained attorney and a team built with a mental health professional who serves as a divorce coach and guides everyone through the process as well as a financial neutral, who helps couples to understand what they have and how to divide it.”During the 5 th annual Divorce With Respect Weekfrom March 1st through 8th, Collaborative Divorce professionals in Central Ohio are offering free divorce consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce process. Columbus area divorce attorneys, divorce financial professionals, divorce coaches, and financial professionals will be available throughout the week. To schedule a free consultation go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast with Michell Meis and Terrie Austin, visit our Podbean channel or watch it on Youtube

