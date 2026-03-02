Saskatchewan Expanding Patient Access to Primary Care Through Additional Nurse Practitioner Contracts

CANADA, March 2 - Released on March 2, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan's primary care Nurse Practitioner (NP) contract initiative is opening another round of intakes as a result of the overwhelming support received from both patients and providers in 2025.

NPs who want to deliver publicly funded primary care services are invited to apply.

Successful applicants will enter a contract with the Ministry of Health to provide primary health care to patients.

"Nurse Practitioners will play a vital role in ensuring every Saskatchewan family has access to a primary care provider by the end of 2028," Minister of Health Jeremy Cockrill said. "We look forward to seeing more Nurse Practitioners providing primary care in Saskatchewan communities as we work together to put patients first."

This initiative allows NPs to work to their full scope of training, promotes collective, team-based care, and creates more opportunities for Saskatchewan families to access publicly funded primary care delivered by NPs and is an alternative to private-pay NP services.

Through the first intake, the Government of Saskatchewan has signed contracts with 23 NPs as of February 2026 who will deliver primary care services to a minimum of 18,000 patients across the province.

"We are excited by the continued investment in Nurse Practitioners in Primary Care in our province and the expansion of the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Contract Program," Saskatchewan Association of Nurse Practitioners (SANP) President Toni Giraudier said. "I look forward to seeing more Nurse Practitioners providing consistent, high quality primary care to Saskatchewan residents."

The Ministry of Health will continue to work with the SANP to implement this initiative. There is no limit to the number of contracts the ministry may enter through the March 2026 intake, which will close on March 30. Information on future intakes will be shared in the coming months to ensure that upcoming NP graduates have opportunities to apply.

For more information on this project or to fill out an application please visit: Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Contracts | Health Care Administration and Provider Resources | Government of Saskatchewan.

-30-

