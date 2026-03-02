Rokitta Brings its Bestselling Rust Guard to the U.S.

Rust Guard

After selling over 10 million units in Europe, the German family brand launches its patented rust prevention solution across America

American households deserve solutions that are simple, effective and grounded in real science. We are proud to bring a trusted European innovation to the U.S. market.” — said Patrick Mester, Co-Founder and Head of Expansion, Rust Guard

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rokitta, a family-run company from Germany, today announced its official expansion into the United States with its flagship product, Rust Guard For years, American consumers have faced an invisible problem inside their dishwashers. Water conditions across the U.S. vary widely. In many regions, water is rich in minerals, and old plumbing and aging appliances add to the issue. Inside a dishwasher, heat, moisture, detergents, and mixed metals create the perfect setting for corrosion. The result is stubborn rust stains on forks, knives, dishes and even the dishwasher itself.Rust Guard stops that process before it starts. The product is small and simple. It is a silver cylindrical device placed directly in the dishwasher basket. Once inside, it works automatically during every wash cycle.Rust Guard uses a proven electrochemical principle based on the galvanic metal series. Aluminum is less noble than stainless steel and iron. Therefore, it reacts first. The aluminum inside Rust Guard sacrifices itself in a controlled reaction. As a result, it protects valuable metals such as cutlery, silverware, and dishwasher components from corrosion.The technology is not just clever, it is tested. Rust Guard has been independently tested by Fraunhofer , a global applied research and development organization for industries and governments. It is also considered compliant with applicable TSCA requirements, as verified by Intertek.“American households deserve solutions that are simple, effective and grounded in real science. Rust Guard reflects Rokitta’s commitment to solving everyday problems with proven technology, not temporary fixes. We are proud to bring a trusted European innovation to the U.S. market and set a new standard in dishwasher care," said Patrick Mester, Co-Founder and Head of Expansion, Rust Guard.The brand was founded in 2016 by Oliver Rokitta after he received complaints of rust stains on cutlery by numerous customers. He developed a prototype and appeared on Shark Tank Germany in 2017, where the idea quickly gained attention. Soon after, production began and European consumers responded immediately.The brand has since sold over 10 million units across Europe. In 2025, Rokitta expanded into South Korea, and now, in 2026, the company enters the U.S. market with strong momentum.With Rust Guard, Rokitta offers a practical, science-backed solution to a daily household problem. The expansion marks a new chapter for the brand and a new standard for dishwasher care in America.About Rokitta:Rokitta is a German family-owned company founded in 2016 by Oliver Rokitta. The company develops practical household solutions rooted in science and everyday needs. Its flagship product, Rust Guard has sold over 10 million units across Europe and continues to expand globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.