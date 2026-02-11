Geekflare Expands from Tech Publisher to Software Company, Launches New Products After Reaching 100 Million Readers

The independent publishing platform launches AI and API suite of developer and business tools

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geekflare, a trusted destination for business technology and software resources, today announced its strategic expansion into software after serving more than 100 million readers worldwide.The decade old company is transforming from a digital publisher to a software-as-a-service business with the launch of two new products, Geekflare AI and Geekflare API. The move marks a major change in how the company serves its global audience.Founded in 2015, Geekflare built its reputation by helping users solve real world technology problems through practical content. Over time, the platform gained deep insight into what developers and businesses were searching for and what tools they struggled to find. It has served over 100 million pageviews to IT professionals, developers and business leaders.“For more than 10 years, we helped people understand the tools shaping the tech industry,” said Chandan Kumar, founder of Geekflare. “By closely watching how our audience searched and worked, we saw clear gaps in the market. This shift allows us to move from explaining solutions to building them.”The expansion introduces a new product ecosystem to empower developers and businesses:1. Geekflare API is designed for developers who need reliable infrastructure tools. The product offers APIs for extracting LLM ready data from websites, capturing screenshots and generating PDFs, helping teams automate common tasks at scale.2. Geekflare AI is a collaborative platform that allows teams to work with more than 40 AI models from a single interface. Users can chat with documents and PDFs, share prompts and collaborate on AI driven work in real time.The company has also launched a redesigned website to support its new direction. The updated platform places products at the center, with clear documentation, API playgrounds and user dashboards, while continuing to host educational content.“This is not a departure from our roots,” Kumar said. “Content remains important, but our primary focus is now on building software that helps our community work faster and smarter.”Geekflare’s products and new website are now live at https://geekflare.com About Geekflare:Founded in 2015, Geekflare started as a passion project to share knowledge about software and web technologies. Over the last decade, it has evolved into a premier destination for reliable tech guidance, reaching over 100 million professionals. Today, Geekflare is a software company providing API and AI solutions to help businesses and developers build faster.

