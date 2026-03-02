Students participate in OSCA’s school cricket programming Young participants celebrate achievement at OSCA’s Brampton Recreational Cricket Program, an inclusive community initiative supported by TD Bank and Rogers OSCA student batting during a school-based cricket session

More than 125 students will gather in Mississauga as OSCA expands inclusive school cricket programming across Ontario and Peel Region.

Promoting healthy active living and student well-being through cricket” — OSCA

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO , CANADA, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

Premier Ford and Mayor Parrish to Launch 2026 OSCA Premier’s Cup School Cricket in Mississauga

On Friday, March 6, 2026, the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) will welcome Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Carolyn Parrish for the official launch of the 2026 Premier’s Cup School Cricket season and the Mayor’s School Cricket Awards.

The event will bring together more than 125 student cricketers from Mississauga, along with education leaders, municipal representatives, and community partners, to celebrate the achievements of the 2025 Mayor’s School Cricket champions and formally inaugurate the 2026 provincial school cricket season.

Premier Ford will join Mayor Parrish in recognizing student-athletes and highlighting Ontario’s commitment to expanding inclusive, school-based cricket programming across the province.

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Provided to accredited media upon RSVP

Media Contact:

Ken Jeffers – President

Ontario Schools Cricket Association

office@oscaschools.org



About the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA)

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy active living and student well-being through school-based cricket programming. Working in partnership with school boards, municipalities, and community organizations, OSCA delivers inclusive recreational and competitive cricket initiatives across Ontario.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.