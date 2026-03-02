Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,584 in the last 365 days.

Premier Ford and Mayor Parrish To Launch 2026 OSCA Premier’s Cup School Cricket

Group of students playing cricket during an OSCA school program

Students participate in OSCA’s school cricket programming

Children wearing OSCA and TD shirts proudly display their medals during the Brampton Recreational Cricket Program, celebrating youth achievement, inclusion, and active living through cricket.

Young participants celebrate achievement at OSCA’s Brampton Recreational Cricket Program, an inclusive community initiative supported by TD Bank and Rogers

Young girl batting with a cricket bat on a field during an OSCA program

OSCA student batting during a school-based cricket session

More than 125 students will gather in Mississauga as OSCA expands inclusive school cricket programming across Ontario and Peel Region.

Promoting healthy active living and student well-being through cricket”
— OSCA

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO , CANADA, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY
Premier Ford and Mayor Parrish to Launch 2026 OSCA Premier’s Cup School Cricket in Mississauga
On Friday, March 6, 2026, the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) will welcome Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Carolyn Parrish for the official launch of the 2026 Premier’s Cup School Cricket season and the Mayor’s School Cricket Awards.
The event will bring together more than 125 student cricketers from Mississauga, along with education leaders, municipal representatives, and community partners, to celebrate the achievements of the 2025 Mayor’s School Cricket champions and formally inaugurate the 2026 provincial school cricket season.
Premier Ford will join Mayor Parrish in recognizing student-athletes and highlighting Ontario’s commitment to expanding inclusive, school-based cricket programming across the province.

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: Provided to accredited media upon RSVP

Media Contact:
Ken Jeffers – President
Ontario Schools Cricket Association
office@oscaschools.org


About the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA)
The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy active living and student well-being through school-based cricket programming. Working in partnership with school boards, municipalities, and community organizations, OSCA delivers inclusive recreational and competitive cricket initiatives across Ontario.

Office Administrator
Ontario Schools Cricket Association
+1 416-578-5929
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Premier Ford and Mayor Parrish To Launch 2026 OSCA Premier’s Cup School Cricket

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.