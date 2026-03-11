Premier Ford Launches Premier’s Cup School Cricket 2026 as Mississauga Hosts Mayor’s School Cricket Awards

Mayor Parrish Speaking at Awards Ceremony Premier Doug Ford with Peel District School Board Director of Education Rashmi Swarup and the Stephen Lewis Secondary School Girls Cricket Team at the launch of the Ontario Premier’s Cup School Cricket 2026 Glenn Gumulka, CEO of the Mississauga Foundation, and Lorraine Crow, Director of Grants and Community Initiatives, presenting a cheque to Tony Pontes, Director of the OSCA Foundation, supporting community programming and the OSCA Premier’s Cup Team Sports Scholarship.

Premier Ford joins Mayor Parrish, educators and community partners to celebrate student achievement and launch the 2026 Premier’s Cup school cricket season.

Lifelong love of healthy active living through cricket” — OSCA

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) officially launched the Ontario Premier’s Cup School Cricket 2026 this morning at the Great Hall, Mississauga Civic Centre. Premier Doug Ford joined Mayor Carolyn Parrish, Minister Graham McGregor, local councillors, education leaders, and community partners to celebrate Peel Region school cricketers and formally inaugurate the 2026 Premier’s Cup season.

The Mayor’s School Cricket Awards and Premier’s Cup Launch brought together over 125 students, educators, and community partners to recognize outstanding student achievement and reaffirm a shared commitment to expanding recreational cricket opportunities across Ontario schools.

The event featured remarks from Premier Ford, Mayor Parrish, senior education officials from the Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, and corporate and community partners including TD Bank Group, Rogers Communications, Toronto Zoo, and the Mississauga Foundation.

A special highlight of the event was the cheque presentation by Glenn Gumulka, CEO of the Mississauga Foundation, to the OSCA Foundation, received by Tony Pontes, Board Member of the OSCA Foundation. The contribution will support community programming and the establishment of the OSCA Premier’s Cup Team Sports Scholarship, reinforcing community investment in youth sport and student well-being.

“We are proud to work alongside our government, education, and corporate partners to energize and empower young people through the sport of cricket,” said Ken Jeffers, President of OSCA. “Through school-based programming, we are building confidence, teamwork, and a lifelong appreciation for healthy active living.”

“In 2011, I was proud to help establish the Mayor’s School Cricket program with my brother, Rob, and it’s incredible to see how far it has come since,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This year, we’re proud to support the OSCA with a $141,000 investment to help students learn new things, stay active and build skills for life.”

“I am proud to support the Mississauga Mayor’s School Cricket Program. Each year, the broad smiles on the faces of the young students are a clear sign of the joy this program brings to them,” said Mayor Carolyn Parrish. “The OSCA’s dedication to sport, active lifestyle, teamwork, and the joy of cricket is incredible. Congratulations to the volunteers, coaches, and the young players who have embraced this international game whose growing stature is enriching our city.”

Corporate partners also reaffirmed their support.

“TD is committed to growing the game of cricket,” said Michael Armstrong, Vice President, North American Brand and Sponsorships, TD. “It’s important to us that we show up, create opportunities and celebrate young players and fans who have a passion for the sport. We're honoured to be part of this community and support OSCA's work in creating access to sport and moments of real connection.”

“Rogers is proud to partner with the Ontario Schools Cricket Association to provide youth with access to the game of cricket,” said Navdeep Bains, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Rogers Communications. “We believe in the power of sport to help young people feel included and build confidence as part of a team.”

The Ontario Premier’s Cup School Cricket 2026 season will expand programming across multiple school boards, offering inclusive and accessible cricket opportunities that promote physical literacy, intercultural understanding, and student well-being.

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and well-being in youth through cricket. Working closely with school boards and community partners, OSCA utilizes cricket to foster inclusion, encourage holistic development, and strengthen community connections across Ontario.

A special moment. A recent OSCA cricket event featuring a surprise visit from ACE of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.