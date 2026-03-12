OSCA Cricket-Ed Forum 2026 Celebrates Youth Excellence and Holistic Learning

Alykhan Jadavji, District Vice President, Brampton West, TD Bank Group, addresses students and families at the OSCA Cricket-Ed Forum 2026 in Brampton, where TD supported youth learning through an interactive financial literacy session. Special guests from TD Bank Group and community leaders join OSCA representatives during the awards presentation to students at the OSCA Cricket-Ed Forum 2026. ACE, the mascot of the Toronto Blue Jays, joins OSCA students for a fun cricket activity during the OSCA Cricket-Ed Forum 2026, highlighting the shared spirit and transferable skills between cricket and baseball.

Students, educators and community partners gathered in Brampton for OSCA’s Cricket-Ed Forum celebrating youth achievement, learning and healthy active living.

Lifelong love of healthy active living through cricket” — OSCA

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) successfully hosted the OSCA Cricket-Ed Forum 2026 at the Save Max Sports Centre in Brampton, bringing together student cricketers, families, educators, and community leaders for a morning of recognition, education, and inspiration.

The annual forum marked the culmination of OSCA’s Winter Recreational Cricket Program and celebrated outstanding student achievement through the OSCA Recreational Cricket Recognition Awards. Students aged 5 to 17+ were recognized for their dedication, teamwork, and commitment to healthy active living.

This year’s event blended interactive cricket activities with STEMM engagement sessions, alongside important conversations around mental wellness, cyber safety, and financial literacy. Community partners including CMHA Dufferin-Peel, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University, FIRST Canada, Lotus STEMM, and TD Bank Group provided enriching experiences for students and families. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, students were also welcomed earlier in the morning by ACE, the mascot of the Toronto Blue Jays, whose visit highlighted the shared spirit between cricket and baseball and the importance of multi-sport opportunities for young people. OSCA extends its appreciation to the Blue Jays organization for their support.

“We are proud to once again bring together our school boards, civic leaders, and community partners to celebrate the incredible growth of school cricket in Ontario,” said Ken Jeffers, President of the Ontario Schools Cricket Association. “The Cricket-Ed Forum represents our commitment to developing not only skilled players, but confident, informed, and resilient young people. We are grateful to the City of Brampton, CIMA Canada, TD Bank Group, Rogers, and our school board partners for their continued support.”

As host city, Brampton reaffirmed its position as a leading cricket community in Canada.

“As Mayor, I am thrilled to see the continued growth and success of the Ontario Schools Cricket Association. Cricket’s rise in popularity among students is a testament to the power of sport in bringing people together,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “We’ve made significant investments in cricket for Brampton and there’s more to come. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the players, coaches, and supporters who are helping foster young talent and sportsmanship across our province.”

The Hon. Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship & Multiculturalism, highlighted the broader

social impact of the initiative.

“The Ontario Schools Cricket Association is helping young people build confidence, forge

friendships and develop leadership on and off the field,” said Hon. Graham McGregor, Minister

of Citizenship & Multiculturalism. “Programs like this help connect communities, bridge

generations and strengthen our province.”

A key highlight of the event was OSCA’s acknowledgement of capital grant support received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. This investment enabled OSCA to enhance cricket equipment and training resources, strengthening program delivery and expanding access to inclusive, high-quality cricket opportunities for youth across Peel Region.

TD Bank Group delivered an interactive financial literacy session designed to help students build foundational money management skills at an early age.

“The OSCA Cricket-Ed Forum is an incredible coming together of sport, education and community – helping young athletes excel on and off the pitch,” said Michael Armstrong, Vice President, North American Brand and Sponsorship, TD Bank Group. “It's a privilege to amplify programs like these, that share in TD's commitment to driving impact in our communities.”

“Rogers is proud to partner with the Ontario Schools Cricket Association to provide youth with access to the game of cricket,” said Navdeep Bains, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Rogers Communications. “We believe in the power of sport to help young people feel included and build confidence as part of a team.”

The program also featured a mental health awareness session led by Richard Prest, Education Lead at CMHA Dufferin-Peel, reinforcing the importance of emotional wellness alongside physical activity. Students and families participated in a cyber safety and digital well-being presentation delivered by Jennifer Dublin-Green of Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University, equipping youth with practical strategies for navigating the digital world safely.

FIRST Canada Education Events Coordinator Phil Homerski engaged students in interactive STEM learning activities, highlighting pathways between sport, science, and innovation.

The OSCA Cricket-Ed Forum 2026 once again demonstrated how cricket can serve as a powerful platform for holistic youth development — connecting sport, education, mental wellness, and community engagement under one roof.

About Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA)

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and well-being in youth through cricket. Working closely with school boards and partners in the education sector, OSCA utilizes cricket to foster community connections, encourage holistic development, and promote inclusivity and intercultural understanding.

