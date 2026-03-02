RCP issues statement on conflict in the Middle East

RCP president, Professor Mumtaz Patel, said:

‘The RCP is deeply concerned by the escalation of conflict in the Middle East over the weekend. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this distressing situation. We are reaching out directly to our fellows and members in the region, as well as to our wider diaspora across the Middle East and internationally, to offer our support.

‘We know that many of our fellows and members will have been personally affected, and we want them to know they are very much in our thoughts at this difficult time. Our thoughts are also with all those involved in the emergency response, including colleagues, friends, fellow doctors and other healthcare professionals on the ground as they work under extraordinarily challenging circumstances.’

The UK government has now advised against all travel to the Middle East. All British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar and United Arab Emirates should register their presence to receive direct updates from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). Please visit the UK government website for updates.