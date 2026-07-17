RCP appoints two new censors as newly elected vice president for education and training takes up post

The RCP has appointed two new censors, Dr Catherine Bryant and Dr Aruna Maharaj, and welcomed Dr Dan Furmedge as senior censor and vice president for education and training (VPET).

Read our welcome interview with Dan Furmedge in the latest issue of Commentary.

Honorary consultant in geriatric and general medicine Dr Catherine Bryant and consultant in acute internal medicine Dr Aruna Maharaj have been appointed as new RCP censors. They will take up post on 1 August 2026 and will serve for three years.

The role of censor was established in the RCP’s founding charter of 1518. At any time, there are at least four censors as well as the VPET, who is also known as the senior censor. Their role has always been concerned with examinations, maintaining standards and education. Censors are present at membership and fellowship ceremonies, key lectures, College Day and the annual general meeting.

Over time, the role of censor has evolved to play an active part in the work of the RCP. Censors provide expert advice and help shape the college’s priorities and outputs. RCP censors were instrumental in developing the RCP Code of Conduct and are currently focused on advancing physician wellbeing, equality, diversity and inclusion.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘I am delighted to welcome Dr Catherine Bryant and Dr Aruna Maharaj as new RCP censors. Both bring a wealth of experience in medical education and I look forward to working with them. I also want to extend my sincere thanks to current censor Dr Anita Banerjee who will complete her term at the end of July. I am extremely grateful to Anita for her advice and support over the years.’

Read more about the life of a censor from Dr Anita Banerjee in Commentary.

Dr Dan Furmedge is a consultant physician in geriatric and internal medicine at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. He has previously been a college tutor, training programme director, textbook author, PACES examiner and RCP censor. Elected in March 2026 as senior censor and VPET, he started in post on 29 June with a minimum tenure of two years and a maximum end date of 31 July 2029.

Dr Dan Furmedge, senior censor and vice president for education and training, said:

‘Congratulations to Dr Catherine Bryant and Dr Aruna Maharaj on their appointment as censors. I look forward to working with them as we navigate a period of significant change in medical training during which the RCP will continue to advocate for physicians at every stage of their careers. Both Catherine and Aruna bring extensive insight and judgement to the role and they will be invaluable in ensuring the RCP continues its mission to empower members and fellows to lead positive change.'

New censors at the RCP

Dr Catherine Bryant trained in geriatric and general medicine in southeast London having qualified in medicine from Cambridge University. She is an honorary consultant in geriatric and general medicine at King’s College Hospital in London, having retired from full-time clinical practice in 2026. She has a special interest in dementia and delirium in older people.

Catherine has held a range of different educational roles throughout her career advocating and supporting resident doctors and educators. She served as deputy head and then head of school of medicine for London at Health Education England and then NHS England for 12 years. She is an experienced MRCP PACES examiner.

Dr Aruna Camille Sharma Maharaj is a consultant in acute internal medicine (AIM) at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust. A consultant for 14 years, her undergraduate training was at University of the West Indies (St Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago) and she undertook specialist training in the South Yorkshire Deanery. As clinical director and lead in two district general hospitals, she has championed AIM and led teams through major redesigns to deliver high-performing acute medical care.

Aruna has been a PACES examiner for over a decade, is a member of the RCP clinical education faculty and a clinical lead for RCP invited reviews. She has established many educational platforms, been a clinical and educational supervisor and has mentored many resident doctors. She is an advocate for the provision of best patient care through good governance and empowerment of staff by education and wellbeing.