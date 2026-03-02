Statement on US-Israel attacks against Iran 

The joint military attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran and subsequent retaliatory strikes put at risk the lives of many civilians, including journalists.

Journalists are immediately at the forefront of informing, questioning, analysing and covering unfolding events. That role must be respected.

Some of those reporting on events will be impacted personally through friends and family in affected countries.

Civilians are entitled to protection under the Geneva Convention and the absence of UN approval for the attacks in no way negates the obligations to respect the rights of civilians, including journalists.

We express our solidarity with all NUJ members and sister unions in the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) covering these developments in the coming days and weeks. We remind all parties that journalists must not pay the price of war.

Media organisations must do their utmost in difficult circumstances to ensure the safety of reporters, photographers and crews, staff and freelance.

Union members in multiple media organisations will have been called into work at the weekend to help us understand these developing events and to illuminate them within the countries impacted. It has never been more important to have independent, verifiable public interest journalism.

The protagonists in this war have all displayed a contempt for the rights of journalists and their track record adds to the concern for those on the frontline.

Members in BBC Persian and Iran International will, as always, play a major role in informing people in Iran of the events in their own country, particularly while the internet is shut down and the domestic media is heavily censored. NUJ members in these services have for years been targeted by the Iranian regime on UK soil and seen their families in Iran punished on their behalf for simply doing their jobs.

This is also another reminder of the vital role the BBC World Service - which currently faces a funding cliff edge - plays in being a lifeline for people around the world at a time of crisis. The NUJ once again urges the BBC and the government to come to a long-term agreement over sustainable, increased funding for the BBC World Service and stop the annual cycle of uncertainty over its budget.

