WVDEP accepting applications for 2026 Make It Shine Spring Cleanup

​​​CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 West Virginia Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup. This annual event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) Program.

The cleanup will be held April 4, 2026, through April 19, 2026. The Make It Shine program will provide resources such as cleanup materials, waste hauling, and landfill fees to community groups volunteering to conduct litter cleanups in state streams or on public lands. Applications must be received by Friday, March 6, 2026.





This event is completely dependent on volunteers. Apply online here.​ Once a project is approved, REAP staff will coordinate delivery of cleanup supplies, waste hauling, and disposal. For more information, contact Chris Cartwright at christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov or by phone at 304-389-8389.





During last year’s cleanup, more than 3,800 volunteers from 143 groups removed 98 tons of litter from 99 acres of public land and 53 miles of streams. Volunteers also collected 692 tires and remediated 89 illegal dumps.





REAP, whose motto is "Keeping WV Clean and Green,” was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter. The program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts.​



