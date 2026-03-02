Deepen AI Wants to Close the Gap Between Robots That See And Robots That Act

Our annotation tools and services can be customized to meet all annotation needs Introducing a Production-Ready Visual-Language-Action (VLA) Tool to Power Real-World Physical AI

Bridging Perception and Execution with Enterprise-Grade Vision-Language-Action Tool

Our goal is to make Physical AI practical at scale. That means giving teams the data quality, the evaluation tools, and the iteration speed to actually trust what their models are doing” — Mohammad Musa, CEO and Co-Founder at Deepen AI

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robots are getting smarter at perceiving the world around them. Getting these robots to perform a sequence of actions using a Chain of Causation (CoC) is a different problem entirely. That’s why Deepen AI , the data engine for Physical AI, today announced the launch of its Visual-Language-Action (VLA) tool - a new set of capabilities designed to give robotics and autonomous vehicle technology players the data toolkit to build, evaluate, and deploy embodied AI products that can perceive the world, infer - reason reinforced behaviors, and take reliable actions in real environments.The race to build robots that can operate autonomously in the real world has produced plenty of perception tools, but the harder challenge is turning perception into action: translating all that sensory input into humanly predictable physical behavior. Robotics teams across factory floors, warehouses, and autonomous vehicles are now pushing towards end-to-end foundation models that connect audio, vision, language and sensor data into decisions a robot can act on. Deepen AI’s new tool is designed to make building those systems faster and less risky.“We’re building the bridge between seeing and doing,” said Mohammad Musa, CEO and Co-Founder of Deepen AI. “Our goal is to make Physical AI practical at scale. That means giving teams the data quality, the evaluation tools, and the iteration speed to actually trust what their models are doing before it’s too late to fix.”Deepen AI’s VLA tool is designed to support common Physical AI requirements, including:- Multimodal Understanding: Combines vision (images/video), audio, language instructions, and sensor context into a shared understanding of what’s happening and what needs to happen next.- Actionable Outputs: Outputs aren’t just labels or predictions, they’re structured actions or policies that connect directly into a robot’s planning systems.- Evaluation and Validation: Measure behavior across diverse scenarios in the full operational domain, so teams can actually measure whether their model is deployment-ready, rather than assume it is.- Enterprise Readiness: Designed to integrate with modern MLOps stacks and production pipelines for teams building safety critical systems.Large-scale state-of-the-art VLA models require billions of hours of training and evaluation data using such CoC or Chain of Thought (CoT) reasoning trace annotations. Deepen AI’s toolchain can surgically deliver on such diverse data needs via a configurable toolchain, rather than a rigid out of the box approach.Extending Deepen AI’s Physical AI platformThe VLA tool extends Deepen AI’s existing platform, which already handles the grunt work of Physical AI development: real-world data collection, high-precision annotation, and multi-sensor calibration across cameras, LiDAR, radar, and IMU systems. The new capability adds the evaluation and validation layer, the part that tells you whether your model is actually ready for the field, not just the lab. For teams working on systems where a wrong action has real consequences, that distinction matters immensely.To request access or schedule a demo, contact info@deepen.ai or visit www.deepen.ai About Deepen AIDeepen AI is the data engine for Physical AI, providing the tools and managed services teams need to build reliable embodied intelligence. Deepen supports the full data lifecycle - collection, calibration, annotation, validation, and synthetic data generation with multi-sensor expertise and enterprise-grade compliance for safety-critical applications in autonomy and robotics.

