Deepen AI Announces Seed Round Led by Majlis Advisory to Scale Sensor-Fusion Ground Truth for Physical AI

Majlis Advisory combines its capital with strategic partners access across the GCC and global institutional ecosystems Deepen AI is building the data engine for Physical AI

Capital Fuels Growth in Sensor-Fusion Ground Truth and Safety Execution for Real-World AI

Deepen AI operates exactly where the stakes are highest, data calibration, validation, safety evidence, and auditability. That is infrastructure, not tooling.” — Siddik Bakir, Co-Founder of Majlis Advisory

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deepen AI announced today the successful close of its seed funding round, led by Majlis Advisory , to accelerate its mission of becoming the trusted data and safety execution partner for teams deploying real-world autonomy and robotics at scale.The funding will support expanded product development, increased delivery capacity, and a focused go-to-market strategy as “Physical AI” moves decisively from research into production.Over the last several years, the autonomy and robotics ecosystem has reached an inflection point: L2+/L3 stacks are shipping, robotaxis are scaling city-by-city, and robotics teams are racing to build Vision-Language-Action (VLA)-style systems that require more diverse, higher-integrity, multimodal data than classic perception pipelines.In this environment, customers increasingly need more than just tools, they need a partner that can execute reliably across multiple safety-critical programs at once.Deepen AI’s core wedge is production-grade, sensor-fusion ground truth. They are designed to reduce two of customers’ biggest risks:- silent dataset errors that appear acceptable in dashboards but fail in edge cases, and- cycle-time drag caused by repeated rework when tooling, formats, QA, and calibration are not tightly integrated.Majlis Advisory, lead investor in the round, highlighted the strategic importance of validated data infrastructure as autonomy enters scaled, regulated deployment across mobility, logistics, energy, and industrial environments.“As autonomy moves into public roads, ports, factories, and energy infrastructure, trust is no longer a feature, it is the foundation,” said Siddik Bakir, Co-Founder of Majlis Advisory. “What ultimately determines success is not just model performance, but the integrity of the data layer beneath it. Deepen AI operates exactly where the stakes are highest, data calibration, validation, safety evidence, and auditability. That is infrastructure, not tooling.”Majlis Advisory also brings strategic access to automotive, industrial, logistics, energy, and sovereign AI initiatives across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the wider GCC, regions actively investing in Physical AI deployment at scale. “The next wave of AI value creation will be physical,” Siddik added. “The companies that win will be those that can prove safety, compliance, and repeatability, not just promise performance. Deepen AI is building that proof layer.”“Physical AI has moved from research to production, and that shift changes what teams need,” said Mohammad Musa, CEO and Co-Founder at Deepen AI. “They’re no longer looking for experimental solutions, they need reliable, auditable sensor-fusion ground truth and safety execution that scales program-by-program without compromising integrity.”In real deployments, the cost of imperfect data compounds quickly. Even small calibration drift between LiDAR and camera, or incorrect time alignment, can lead to consistent mis-projection, poisoning the learning loop and creating downstream safety risk. This can manifest as false positives (e.g., phantom obstacles and unnecessary hard braking) or false negatives (missed or late detections), followed by expensive hotfixes, re-collection, re-labeling, re-training, and re-validation, often costing teams months during schedule-critical phases.Deepen AI also continues to engage with ecosystem standardization efforts, including Safety Pool, ASAM, and the Autoware Foundation, as part of its strategy to help the industry converge on how scenarios, ground truth, and safety/validation evidence are represented and compared. Deepen AI’s approach emphasizes stewardship and interoperability, with the goal of making Physical AI safer, faster to develop, and easier to trust.About Deepen AIDeepen AI is the data engine for Physical AI, providing the tools and managed services teams need to build reliable embodied intelligence. Deepen supports the full data lifecycle - collection, calibration, annotation, validation, and synthetic data generation with multi-sensor expertise and enterprise-grade compliance for safety-critical applications in autonomy and robotics.About Majlis AdvisoryOur global PE/VC advisory’s investment arm of Majlis Vision is focused on backing high-conviction companies operating at the intersection of AI, energy, mobility, finance, industrial infrastructure, and sovereign-scale transformation. Majlis combines its capital with strategic partners access across the GCC and global institutional ecosystems, partnering with global and local founders and funds building category-defining infrastructure businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.