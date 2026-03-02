Do you qualify for additional VA education benefits?

VA is making it easier to find out

The Department of Veterans Affairs is making it easier for eligible Veterans to learn about their education and training entitlement under the Supreme Court’s 2024 Rudisill decision.

1.04 million Veterans were impacted. VA informed 380,000 of the impacted Veterans that they would need to submit a claim for VA to make an official decision on entitlement; however, VA is no longer requiring any Veterans to request a review to learn about their earned VA education and training benefits under Rudisill.

Additionally, as a result of the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims’ Perkins v. Collins decision, Veterans who served for a single obligated period of sufficient length could also be eligible for two different education programs based on different months and days of service within that single obligated period.

What does this mean for me?

VA will automatically review the files of all 1.04 million Veterans who were previously identified as being potentially eligible for benefits and either issue a formal decision or inform you of additional action that is required. If you were previously informed as one of the 380,000 Veterans by VA to request a review to receive a formal decision on how the Rudisill decision impacts you, you no longer need to submit a request.

If you have applied for benefits but have not received a decision, you will soon receive confirmation from VA, via U.S. mail, that your application has been received, and the status is pending until VA is able to review the file.

If you are a Veteran who may be eligible for benefits through a qualifying single obligated period of service, VA will also automatically review your file and either issue a formal decision or inform you if additional action is required.

What if I’m in school already?

VA will automatically review records for benefits under Rudisill and Perkins if a Veteran exhausts their VA education benefits while enrolled in school.

What steps is VA taking to improve the process?

VA is updating systems to automatically evaluate Veteran files without any further action on your part. Veterans no longer need to request a review to learn about earned VA education and training benefits.

To learn more about this change, visit the Impact of the Rudisill and Perkins Court Decisions on Veterans’ Education Benefits webpage.