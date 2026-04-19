Celebrating National Volunteer Week and the 80th anniversary of CDCE

80 years of VA volunteer dedication

Every year, the VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) joins the nation to observe and celebrate National Volunteer Week. This special occasion is a time to formally recognize and honor the profound impact and contributions of VA volunteers for their service to Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.

In 2026, National Volunteer Week will be held from April 19-25. This year is particularly significant as it marks the 80th anniversary of CDCE, a milestone that celebrates decades of commitment to fostering a culture of volunteerism and community engagement within VA.

The impact of VA volunteers

Reflecting on fiscal year 2025, it is clear just how vital volunteers are to VA’s mission. An impressive 27,825 active volunteers dedicated more than 3.6 million hours of service to Veterans and their families at VA facilities across the nation. Furthermore, their efforts, combined with the support of community partners, resulted in donations exceeding $95 million. These contributions have been instrumental in sustaining critical programs and providing essential services that have a lasting and positive impact on Veterans’ lives.

Throughout National Volunteer Week, VA takes the opportunity to award and recognize volunteers for their unwavering dedication. It is a time to highlight their achievements and inspire more Americans to step forward and volunteer. The dedication of the country’s most committed volunteers is celebrated, and their stories are shared to encourage others to follow in their footsteps.

Ways to get involved

For those looking to give back to Veterans in their communities, CDCE offers numerous opportunities to get involved. Here are a few ways you can make a difference:

Community Living Center Volunteer: Spend time with hospitalized Veterans reading, socializing and offering companionship.

Compassionate Contact Corps Volunteer: Provide routine phone calls to socially isolated Veterans, offering a lifeline of connection and support.

Food Security: Assist with food box preparation for Veterans or participate in a food drive event.

Red Coat Ambassador: Greet Veterans at the main entrances of VA medical facilities, providing a friendly face and valuable assistance.

Volunteer Transportation Network Driver: Help connect Veterans to their medical appointments, ensuring they receive the care they need through reliable transportation.

Dr. Matthew Eitutis, acting director of VA CDCE, extends his heartfelt gratitude to every volunteer: “CDCE is celebrating 80 years of volunteerism and giving. This is truly a remarkable feat. I extend my sincere appreciation to every volunteer for providing vital services to our Veterans and to every donor for ensuring VA continues to provide the best health care experience to Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors. During this week, I encourage you to contact your local CDCE office to explore the many volunteer assignments and donor opportunities your local VA has to offer. We would love for you to be part of our volunteer family.”

The possibilities for making a difference are endless, and the memories you create will be priceless. Find out about becoming part of your local VA’s CDCE volunteer family.

National Volunteer Week is not just a celebration, it’s a call to action. By recognizing the contributions of current volunteers, we can inspire a new generation to join in service, ensuring that Veterans continue to receive the support and care they deserve. This April, let’s all take a moment to honor and thank those who give so selflessly and explore ways we too can contribute to the noble cause of serving Veterans.