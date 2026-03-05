Logo

Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Artificial Intelligence Winners

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pinnacle Awards proudly announces the winners of the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Awards, recognizing excellence in AI innovation, engineering, enterprise transformation, industry impact, responsible AI, and leadership.The 2026 program reflects the full maturity of the AI ecosystem — from foundational model breakthroughs and scalable infrastructure to enterprise transformation and global human impact.“The 2026 Artificial Intelligence winners represent the highest level of innovation, responsibility, and real-world performance in AI today,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. “These organizations and leaders are not only advancing technology — they are defining how AI will shape industries, economies, and society.”Below are the 2026 Pinnacle Awards winners by category:Automation & ProductivityAutonomous Enterprise SystemsPlatinum: Just in Time RecordsAI Workflow OrchestrationPlatinum: West Shore HomeDiamond: OPAL by WelocalizeEmerald: KeywayDecision Intelligence PlatformPlatinum: Sandline GlobalIntelligent Process AutomationPlatinum: FinThrive Insurance DiscoverDiamond: Ivanti Neurons for ITSMEmerald: Filevine: LOIS for WordBusiness FunctionsAI for Legal & CompliancePlatinum: StrettoAI for Customer ExperiencePlatinum: IntelePeerDiamond: Netcracker TechnologyCore AI & ML TechnologyLarge Language Model ExcellencePlatinum: Lasso SecurityModel Architecture InnovationPlatinum: VeryonAlgorithmic Innovation of the YearPlatinum: XevantData & Training InfrastructureTraining Infrastructure of the YearPlatinum: Praxtera AI InstituteModel Optimization & CompressionPlatinum: MAS by Welo DataData Labeling & Annotation PlatformPlatinum: Deepen AIEmerging & Frontier AIPhysical AI & Robotics IntelligencePlatinum: TDKSpatial Computing AIPlatinum: XREALAutonomous Agents & Multi-Agent SystemsPlatinum: Aera TechnologyEnergy, Climate & SustainabilitySustainability IntelligencePlatinum: LOCOMEX INC.Generative & Creative AIGenerative AI Platform of the YearPlatinum: Intention.lyHealthcare & Life SciencesRemote Care & Digital Health AIPlatinum: Brook.aiDiamond: AbbottEmerald: ChiroTouchNext Gen Digital Health AIPlatinum: Radicle ScienceDiamond: VitalDrug Discovery AIPlatinum: BostonGeneClinical Decision AIPlatinum: Accuity HealthcareDiamond: AclarionEmerald: XsolisHuman Impact & AI for GoodAI for EducationPlatinum: EllucianAI for Mental Health & WellbeingPlatinum: Spiritual Care Center / City of Hope Cancer CenterManufacturing, Supply Chain & IndustrialPredictive Maintenance AIPlatinum: SEERai by Galorath IncorporatedSmart Factory AIPlatinum: Asia Pacific Opportunity ZoneDiamond: eschbachEmerald: Carrier Logistics Inc.Quality Control AIPlatinum: NEXAMLOps, DevOps & PlatformEdge AI DeploymentPlatinum: Iterate.ai's Generate for Private EdgeModel Governance PlatformPlatinum: DataArtMLOps Platform of the YearPlatinum: AiriaPeople, Teams & LeadershipAI Company of the YearPlatinum: Authenticom Inc.Retail, Media & ConsumerAudience Intelligence AIPlatinum: Rematch U.S.Scalability & PerformanceHybrid & Multi-Cloud AIPlatinum: Vcinity, Inc.High-Scale AI DeploymentPlatinum: Netcracker TechnologyLow-Latency AI SystemPlatinum: IntelePeerAI Cost OptimizationPlatinum: Apptio, an IBM CompanyTrust, Ethics, Security & GovernanceSecure AI InfrastructurePlatinum: MindgardAI for CybersecurityPlatinum: Embed SecurityDiamond: SysdigAI Risk & SafetyPlatinum: NIMO by Welo DataResponsible AI PlatformPlatinum: CopyleaksDiamond: ModelOpAbout the Pinnacle AwardsThe Pinnacle Awards recognize outstanding achievement across innovation, leadership, and performance. The Artificial Intelligence program honors organizations and individuals advancing AI technology responsibly and at scale.# # #

