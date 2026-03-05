Submit Release
News Search

There were 355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,911 in the last 365 days.

Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Artificial Intelligence Winners

2026 Awards

Logo

Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Artificial Intelligence Winners

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pinnacle Awards proudly announces the winners of the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Awards, recognizing excellence in AI innovation, engineering, enterprise transformation, industry impact, responsible AI, and leadership.

The 2026 program reflects the full maturity of the AI ecosystem — from foundational model breakthroughs and scalable infrastructure to enterprise transformation and global human impact.

“The 2026 Artificial Intelligence winners represent the highest level of innovation, responsibility, and real-world performance in AI today,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. “These organizations and leaders are not only advancing technology — they are defining how AI will shape industries, economies, and society.”

Below are the 2026 Pinnacle Awards winners by category:

Automation & Productivity

Autonomous Enterprise Systems
Platinum: Just in Time Records

AI Workflow Orchestration
Platinum: West Shore Home
Diamond: OPAL by Welocalize
Emerald: Keyway

Decision Intelligence Platform
Platinum: Sandline Global

Intelligent Process Automation
Platinum: FinThrive Insurance Discover
Diamond: Ivanti Neurons for ITSM
Emerald: Filevine: LOIS for Word

Business Functions

AI for Legal & Compliance
Platinum: Stretto

AI for Customer Experience
Platinum: IntelePeer
Diamond: Netcracker Technology

Core AI & ML Technology

Large Language Model Excellence
Platinum: Lasso Security

Model Architecture Innovation
Platinum: Veryon

Algorithmic Innovation of the Year
Platinum: Xevant

Data & Training Infrastructure

Training Infrastructure of the Year
Platinum: Praxtera AI Institute

Model Optimization & Compression
Platinum: MAS by Welo Data

Data Labeling & Annotation Platform
Platinum: Deepen AI

Emerging & Frontier AI

Physical AI & Robotics Intelligence
Platinum: TDK

Spatial Computing AI
Platinum: XREAL

Autonomous Agents & Multi-Agent Systems
Platinum: Aera Technology

Energy, Climate & Sustainability

Sustainability Intelligence
Platinum: LOCOMEX INC.

Generative & Creative AI

Generative AI Platform of the Year
Platinum: Intention.ly

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Remote Care & Digital Health AI
Platinum: Brook.ai
Diamond: Abbott
Emerald: ChiroTouch

Next Gen Digital Health AI
Platinum: Radicle Science
Diamond: Vital

Drug Discovery AI
Platinum: BostonGene

Clinical Decision AI
Platinum: Accuity Healthcare
Diamond: Aclarion
Emerald: Xsolis

Human Impact & AI for Good
AI for Education
Platinum: Ellucian

AI for Mental Health & Wellbeing
Platinum: Spiritual Care Center / City of Hope Cancer Center

Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Industrial

Predictive Maintenance AI
Platinum: SEERai by Galorath Incorporated

Smart Factory AI
Platinum: Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone
Diamond: eschbach
Emerald: Carrier Logistics Inc.

Quality Control AI
Platinum: NEXA

MLOps, DevOps & Platform

Edge AI Deployment
Platinum: Iterate.ai's Generate for Private Edge

Model Governance Platform
Platinum: DataArt

MLOps Platform of the Year
Platinum: Airia

People, Teams & Leadership

AI Company of the Year
Platinum: Authenticom Inc.

Retail, Media & Consumer

Audience Intelligence AI
Platinum: Rematch U.S.

Scalability & Performance

Hybrid & Multi-Cloud AI
Platinum: Vcinity, Inc.

High-Scale AI Deployment
Platinum: Netcracker Technology

Low-Latency AI System
Platinum: IntelePeer

AI Cost Optimization
Platinum: Apptio, an IBM Company

Trust, Ethics, Security & Governance

Secure AI Infrastructure
Platinum: Mindgard

AI for Cybersecurity
Platinum: Embed Security
Diamond: Sysdig

AI Risk & Safety
Platinum: NIMO by Welo Data

Responsible AI Platform
Platinum: Copyleaks
Diamond: ModelOp

About the Pinnacle Awards
The Pinnacle Awards recognize outstanding achievement across innovation, leadership, and performance. The Artificial Intelligence program honors organizations and individuals advancing AI technology responsibly and at scale.
# # #

Kate Lang
Pinnacle Awards
info@pinnacle-award.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Artificial Intelligence Winners

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.