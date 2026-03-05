Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Artificial Intelligence Winners
Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Artificial Intelligence WinnersIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pinnacle Awards proudly announces the winners of the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Awards, recognizing excellence in AI innovation, engineering, enterprise transformation, industry impact, responsible AI, and leadership.
The 2026 program reflects the full maturity of the AI ecosystem — from foundational model breakthroughs and scalable infrastructure to enterprise transformation and global human impact.
“The 2026 Artificial Intelligence winners represent the highest level of innovation, responsibility, and real-world performance in AI today,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. “These organizations and leaders are not only advancing technology — they are defining how AI will shape industries, economies, and society.”
Below are the 2026 Pinnacle Awards winners by category:
Automation & Productivity
Autonomous Enterprise Systems
Platinum: Just in Time Records
AI Workflow Orchestration
Platinum: West Shore Home
Diamond: OPAL by Welocalize
Emerald: Keyway
Decision Intelligence Platform
Platinum: Sandline Global
Intelligent Process Automation
Platinum: FinThrive Insurance Discover
Diamond: Ivanti Neurons for ITSM
Emerald: Filevine: LOIS for Word
Business Functions
AI for Legal & Compliance
Platinum: Stretto
AI for Customer Experience
Platinum: IntelePeer
Diamond: Netcracker Technology
Core AI & ML Technology
Large Language Model Excellence
Platinum: Lasso Security
Model Architecture Innovation
Platinum: Veryon
Algorithmic Innovation of the Year
Platinum: Xevant
Data & Training Infrastructure
Training Infrastructure of the Year
Platinum: Praxtera AI Institute
Model Optimization & Compression
Platinum: MAS by Welo Data
Data Labeling & Annotation Platform
Platinum: Deepen AI
Emerging & Frontier AI
Physical AI & Robotics Intelligence
Platinum: TDK
Spatial Computing AI
Platinum: XREAL
Autonomous Agents & Multi-Agent Systems
Platinum: Aera Technology
Energy, Climate & Sustainability
Sustainability Intelligence
Platinum: LOCOMEX INC.
Generative & Creative AI
Generative AI Platform of the Year
Platinum: Intention.ly
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Remote Care & Digital Health AI
Platinum: Brook.ai
Diamond: Abbott
Emerald: ChiroTouch
Next Gen Digital Health AI
Platinum: Radicle Science
Diamond: Vital
Drug Discovery AI
Platinum: BostonGene
Clinical Decision AI
Platinum: Accuity Healthcare
Diamond: Aclarion
Emerald: Xsolis
Human Impact & AI for Good
AI for Education
Platinum: Ellucian
AI for Mental Health & Wellbeing
Platinum: Spiritual Care Center / City of Hope Cancer Center
Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Industrial
Predictive Maintenance AI
Platinum: SEERai by Galorath Incorporated
Smart Factory AI
Platinum: Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone
Diamond: eschbach
Emerald: Carrier Logistics Inc.
Quality Control AI
Platinum: NEXA
MLOps, DevOps & Platform
Edge AI Deployment
Platinum: Iterate.ai's Generate for Private Edge
Model Governance Platform
Platinum: DataArt
MLOps Platform of the Year
Platinum: Airia
People, Teams & Leadership
AI Company of the Year
Platinum: Authenticom Inc.
Retail, Media & Consumer
Audience Intelligence AI
Platinum: Rematch U.S.
Scalability & Performance
Hybrid & Multi-Cloud AI
Platinum: Vcinity, Inc.
High-Scale AI Deployment
Platinum: Netcracker Technology
Low-Latency AI System
Platinum: IntelePeer
AI Cost Optimization
Platinum: Apptio, an IBM Company
Trust, Ethics, Security & Governance
Secure AI Infrastructure
Platinum: Mindgard
AI for Cybersecurity
Platinum: Embed Security
Diamond: Sysdig
AI Risk & Safety
Platinum: NIMO by Welo Data
Responsible AI Platform
Platinum: Copyleaks
Diamond: ModelOp
About the Pinnacle Awards
The Pinnacle Awards recognize outstanding achievement across innovation, leadership, and performance. The Artificial Intelligence program honors organizations and individuals advancing AI technology responsibly and at scale.
