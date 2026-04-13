Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,525 in the last 365 days.

Merit Awards Announces Winners of the 2026 Marketing & Communications Awards

Merit Awards Logo

Merit Awards Announces Winners of the 2026 Marketing & Communications Awards

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merit Awards, an independent awards program recognizing global industries and the markets they serve, today announced the winners of the 2026 Marketing & Communications Merit Awards. These awards honor excellence, innovation, and measurable success across the marketing and communications landscape.

The Merit Awards for Marketing & Communications celebrate organizations and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional creativity, strategic thinking, and impactful results across a wide range of disciplines including brand strategy, digital marketing, public relations, content development, and integrated campaigns.

“Marketing and communications continue to evolve at a rapid pace, driven by technology, data, and creativity,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. “This year’s winners exemplify what it means to break through the noise with compelling storytelling, innovative campaigns, and measurable business impact. We are proud to recognize the organizations and professionals setting new standards of excellence.”

2026 Marketing & Communications Merit Award Winners

Communications:
Community Engagement
Gold: Pac/West Strategies
Silver: Hyundai Motor America

Communications Team of the Year
Gold: FLOLIVE®

Corporate Responsibility
Gold: Hyundai Motor America

Internal Communications
Gold: First Advantage

New Product or Service Launch
Gold: Adventure PR launch

Non-Profit / Charity
Gold: Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC)

Public Relations
Gold: Hitachi Vantara
Silver: Rick Havacko/Toshiba

Social Media Based Communications
Gold: Asensus Surgical

Marketing:
Agency (Large - More than 50)
Visual Storytelling
Gold: Holocaust Museum Boston

Agency (Mid-Size - More than 15 people, less than 50)
Media Relations
Gold: SVM PR & Marketing Communications

Brand Activation and Excellence
Community Relations
Gold: Genesis Motor America

Public Relations
Gold: AviaGames, Inc.

Change Communications
Corporate Responsibility
Gold: Charmin

Content Marketing
Gold: IDI Billing Solutions
Silver: Alkami
Bronze: Laura McDaniel

Influencer Marketing
Social Media Base Communications
Gold: Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Marketing & Communications Technology Innovation
Gold: VGS

Marketing & Sales Alignment
Gold: Robert Catalano - Toshiba America Business Solutions
Silver: Authenticom, Inc.

Marketing Research
Gold: Alkami Technology, Inc.

Multichannel Customer Engagement Innovation
Gold: Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

Reputation & Thought Leadership Management
Gold: Alkami

Communications Research
Gold: Haven Tower Group

Small Idea, Big Impact
Gold: Salinas Valley Health

Community Engagement
Gold: AviaGames, Inc.

Non-Profit / Charity
Gold: Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Social Media Based Communications
Gold: Odine

About the Merit Awards
The Merit Awards are dedicated to recognizing global excellence across industries and markets. With a focus on innovation, leadership, and measurable results, the Merit Awards honor organizations and individuals that drive meaningful impact in their respective fields.
For more information about the Merit Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit:
www.merit-awards.com

Marie Zander
Merit Awards
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Merit Awards Announces Winners of the 2026 Marketing & Communications Awards

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.