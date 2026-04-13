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Merit Awards Announces Winners of the 2026 Marketing & Communications Awards

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Merit Awards , an independent awards program recognizing global industries and the markets they serve, today announced the winners of the 2026 Marketing & Communications Merit Awards. These awards honor excellence, innovation, and measurable success across the marketing and communications landscape.The Merit Awards for Marketing & Communications celebrate organizations and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional creativity, strategic thinking, and impactful results across a wide range of disciplines including brand strategy, digital marketing, public relations, content development, and integrated campaigns.“Marketing and communications continue to evolve at a rapid pace, driven by technology, data, and creativity,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. “This year’s winners exemplify what it means to break through the noise with compelling storytelling, innovative campaigns, and measurable business impact. We are proud to recognize the organizations and professionals setting new standards of excellence.”2026 Marketing & Communications Merit Award WinnersCommunications:Community EngagementGold: Pac/West StrategiesSilver: Hyundai Motor AmericaCommunications Team of the YearGold: FLOLIVECorporate ResponsibilityGold: Hyundai Motor AmericaInternal CommunicationsGold: First AdvantageNew Product or Service LaunchGold: Adventure PR launchNon-Profit / CharityGold: Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC)Public RelationsGold: Hitachi VantaraSilver: Rick Havacko/ToshibaSocial Media Based CommunicationsGold: Asensus SurgicalMarketing:Agency (Large - More than 50)Visual StorytellingGold: Holocaust Museum BostonAgency (Mid-Size - More than 15 people, less than 50)Media RelationsGold: SVM PR & Marketing CommunicationsBrand Activation and ExcellenceCommunity RelationsGold: Genesis Motor AmericaPublic RelationsGold: AviaGames, Inc.Change CommunicationsCorporate ResponsibilityGold: CharminContent MarketingGold: IDI Billing SolutionsSilver: AlkamiBronze: Laura McDanielInfluencer MarketingSocial Media Base CommunicationsGold: Hyundai Hope on WheelsMarketing & Communications Technology InnovationGold: VGSMarketing & Sales AlignmentGold: Robert Catalano - Toshiba America Business SolutionsSilver: Authenticom, Inc.Marketing ResearchGold: Alkami Technology, Inc.Multichannel Customer Engagement InnovationGold: Miami Beach Visitor and Convention AuthorityReputation & Thought Leadership ManagementGold: AlkamiCommunications ResearchGold: Haven Tower GroupSmall Idea, Big ImpactGold: Salinas Valley HealthCommunity EngagementGold: AviaGames, Inc.Non-Profit / CharityGold: Genesis Inspiration FoundationSocial Media Based CommunicationsGold: OdineAbout the Merit AwardsThe Merit Awards are dedicated to recognizing global excellence across industries and markets. With a focus on innovation, leadership, and measurable results, the Merit Awards honor organizations and individuals that drive meaningful impact in their respective fields.For more information about the Merit Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit:

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