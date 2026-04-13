Merit Awards Announces Winners of the 2026 Marketing & Communications Awards
Merit Awards Announces Winners of the 2026 Marketing & Communications AwardsIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merit Awards, an independent awards program recognizing global industries and the markets they serve, today announced the winners of the 2026 Marketing & Communications Merit Awards. These awards honor excellence, innovation, and measurable success across the marketing and communications landscape.
The Merit Awards for Marketing & Communications celebrate organizations and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional creativity, strategic thinking, and impactful results across a wide range of disciplines including brand strategy, digital marketing, public relations, content development, and integrated campaigns.
“Marketing and communications continue to evolve at a rapid pace, driven by technology, data, and creativity,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. “This year’s winners exemplify what it means to break through the noise with compelling storytelling, innovative campaigns, and measurable business impact. We are proud to recognize the organizations and professionals setting new standards of excellence.”
2026 Marketing & Communications Merit Award Winners
Communications:
Community Engagement
Gold: Pac/West Strategies
Silver: Hyundai Motor America
Communications Team of the Year
Gold: FLOLIVE®
Corporate Responsibility
Gold: Hyundai Motor America
Internal Communications
Gold: First Advantage
New Product or Service Launch
Gold: Adventure PR launch
Non-Profit / Charity
Gold: Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC)
Public Relations
Gold: Hitachi Vantara
Silver: Rick Havacko/Toshiba
Social Media Based Communications
Gold: Asensus Surgical
Marketing:
Agency (Large - More than 50)
Visual Storytelling
Gold: Holocaust Museum Boston
Agency (Mid-Size - More than 15 people, less than 50)
Media Relations
Gold: SVM PR & Marketing Communications
Brand Activation and Excellence
Community Relations
Gold: Genesis Motor America
Public Relations
Gold: AviaGames, Inc.
Change Communications
Corporate Responsibility
Gold: Charmin
Content Marketing
Gold: IDI Billing Solutions
Silver: Alkami
Bronze: Laura McDaniel
Influencer Marketing
Social Media Base Communications
Gold: Hyundai Hope on Wheels
Marketing & Communications Technology Innovation
Gold: VGS
Marketing & Sales Alignment
Gold: Robert Catalano - Toshiba America Business Solutions
Silver: Authenticom, Inc.
Marketing Research
Gold: Alkami Technology, Inc.
Multichannel Customer Engagement Innovation
Gold: Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority
Reputation & Thought Leadership Management
Gold: Alkami
Communications Research
Gold: Haven Tower Group
Small Idea, Big Impact
Gold: Salinas Valley Health
Community Engagement
Gold: AviaGames, Inc.
Non-Profit / Charity
Gold: Genesis Inspiration Foundation
Social Media Based Communications
Gold: Odine
About the Merit Awards
The Merit Awards are dedicated to recognizing global excellence across industries and markets. With a focus on innovation, leadership, and measurable results, the Merit Awards honor organizations and individuals that drive meaningful impact in their respective fields.
For more information about the Merit Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit:
www.merit-awards.com
Marie Zander
Merit Awards
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