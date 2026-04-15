Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Healthcare Award Winners
Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Healthcare Award WinnersIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoring Excellence, Innovation and Impact Across the Global Healthcare Industry
The Pinnacle Awards today announced the winners of the 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare, recognizing outstanding organizations, technologies, and leaders driving innovation and transformation across the global healthcare ecosystem.
The Pinnacle Awards celebrate excellence across a broad range of healthcare disciplines, highlighting organizations that are improving patient outcomes, advancing medical technology, and redefining care delivery through innovation.
“Healthcare continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, and this year’s winners represent the very best in innovation, compassion, and impact,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. “From AI-driven diagnostics to patient-first care models, these honorees are setting new standards for the future of healthcare worldwide.”
2026 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare Winners
Category: Clinical Excellence
Subcategories:
Excellence in Pediatric Care
Platinum: Imagine Pediatrics
Diamond: Polaryx Therapeutics
Category: Healthcare Leadership & Innovation
Subcategories:
Healthcare Leader of the Year
Platinum: Paradigm Therapeutics, Inc.
Innovator in Patient Care
Platinum: Emsculpt Neo
Diamond: Exomind
Outstanding Emerging Leader in Healthcare
Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Trailblazer in Healthcare Technology
Platinum: CliniComp
Category: Patient Experience & Advocacy
Subcategories:
Excellence in Patient-Centered Care
Platinum: Daymark Health
Diamond: The Infusionarium / Sinai Pediatric Hospital
Emerald: Kinwell Primary Care
Achievement in Patient-Centered Care
Platinum: Outcome MD
Category: Sustainability & Social Impact
Subcategories:
Community Impact Award
Platinum: Access Health CT
Category: Technology & Innovation
Subcategories:
Best Use of AI in Healthcare
Platinum: Documo
Diamond: Arintra
Emerald: Iterate.ai
Advancement of AI in Healthcare
Platinum: Brook.ai
Diamond: IntelePeer
Emerald: Airia
Breakthrough Medical Device
Platinum: Sera Prognostics
Diamond: Emface
Innovator in Biotech Solutions
Platinum: Intensity Therapeutics
Diamond: BostonGene/Foundation Model for Drug Effect Prediction
Emerald: Kairos Pharma
Top Digital Health Platform
Platinum: Gifthealth
Diamond: KORE Wireless
About the Pinnacle Awards
The Pinnacle Awards is a premier global awards program recognizing outstanding achievements across industries including healthcare, technology, business, and artificial intelligence. With a modern approach to recognition, the program honors excellence through its distinctive Platinum, Diamond, and Emerald award tiers.
To learn more about the Pinnacle Awards and view all winners, visit:
www.pinnacle-award.com
Kate Lang
Pinnacle Awards
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