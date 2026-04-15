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Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Healthcare Award Winners

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honoring Excellence, Innovation and Impact Across the Global Healthcare IndustryThe Pinnacle Awards today announced the winners of the 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare, recognizing outstanding organizations, technologies, and leaders driving innovation and transformation across the global healthcare ecosystem.The Pinnacle Awards celebrate excellence across a broad range of healthcare disciplines, highlighting organizations that are improving patient outcomes, advancing medical technology, and redefining care delivery through innovation.“Healthcare continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, and this year’s winners represent the very best in innovation, compassion, and impact,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. “From AI-driven diagnostics to patient-first care models, these honorees are setting new standards for the future of healthcare worldwide.”2026 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare WinnersCategory: Clinical ExcellenceSubcategories:Excellence in Pediatric CarePlatinum: Imagine PediatricsDiamond: Polaryx TherapeuticsCategory: Healthcare Leadership & InnovationSubcategories:Healthcare Leader of the YearPlatinum: Paradigm Therapeutics, Inc.Innovator in Patient CarePlatinum: Emsculpt NeoDiamond: ExomindOutstanding Emerging Leader in HealthcareMilestone PharmaceuticalsTrailblazer in Healthcare TechnologyPlatinum: CliniCompCategory: Patient Experience & AdvocacySubcategories:Excellence in Patient-Centered CarePlatinum: Daymark HealthDiamond: The Infusionarium / Sinai Pediatric HospitalEmerald: Kinwell Primary CareAchievement in Patient-Centered CarePlatinum: Outcome MDCategory: Sustainability & Social ImpactSubcategories:Community Impact AwardPlatinum: Access Health CTCategory: Technology & InnovationSubcategories:Best Use of AI in HealthcarePlatinum: DocumoDiamond: ArintraEmerald: Iterate.aiAdvancement of AI in HealthcarePlatinum: Brook.aiDiamond: IntelePeerEmerald: AiriaBreakthrough Medical DevicePlatinum: Sera PrognosticsDiamond: EmfaceInnovator in Biotech SolutionsPlatinum: Intensity TherapeuticsDiamond: BostonGene/Foundation Model for Drug Effect PredictionEmerald: Kairos PharmaTop Digital Health PlatformPlatinum: GifthealthDiamond: KORE WirelessAbout the Pinnacle AwardsThe Pinnacle Awards is a premier global awards program recognizing outstanding achievements across industries including healthcare, technology, business, and artificial intelligence. With a modern approach to recognition, the program honors excellence through its distinctive Platinum, Diamond, and Emerald award tiers.To learn more about the Pinnacle Awards and view all winners, visit:

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