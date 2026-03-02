Man Injured in Rental Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

March 2, 2026

Jefferson, NH – On Saturday, February 28, 2026, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer was notified of a snowmobile rollover crash with injury on Corridor 11, otherwise known as Jefferson Notch Road, near the township line of Low and Burbank’s Grant.

The call came in via 911 and prompted emergency responses by Jefferson Fire and Rescue, Lancaster Ambulance, the Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue’s tracked ATV and rescue toboggan, and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer.

The victim, identified as Vincent Fraone, 54, of Walpole, MA, had been operating a rental snowmobile with a passenger on the back when the accident occurred. According to Fraone and witnesses on scene, the group had stopped at a clearing off Jefferson Notch Road for a break. When they started up, Fraone tried to make a left hand turn in the clearing when it appears he inadvertently gave too much thumb throttle on the handlebar of the snowmobile, which caused the snowmobile to tip over. Fraone’s leg was caught under the machine while the passenger was uninjured. Members of his riding party came to his aid and called 911 for assistance. Fraone suffered a severe, but non-life-threatening lower leg injury. The snowmobile was not damaged in the rollover.

Fraone was removed from the scene by emergency first responders in the rescue ATV and toboggan and then transported down to Valley Road where he was placed in an awaiting Lancaster Ambulance where he was treated by medical professionals before being transported to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster.

Fraone was riding with other companions, and this was his first time operating a snowmobile. Based on the on-scene investigation and victim and witness interviews, it was determined that rider inexperience was the primary contributing factor in this crash.

Conservation Officers want to remind everyone to operate safely, know your abilities, and become familiar with your machine before operating it on trails.

No further information at this time.