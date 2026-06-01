Young Man Seriously Injured in Trail Bike Crash in New Ipswich

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-352-9669

June 1, 2026

New Ipswich, NH – On May 31, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of a trail bike crash on private property in the Town of New Ipswich. Upon notification of the incident, a Conservation Officer, members of the New Ipswich Fire Department, Jaffrey Fire Department, Peterborough Fire Department Ambulance, and Souhegan Valley Ambulance Service, along with personnel from the New Ipswich Police Department all responded.

Once on scene, emergency personnel requested a Life Flight due to the severity of the victim’s injuries. Law enforcement personnel were able to determine that the trail bike had been operated by a 17-year-old male from Jaffrey, NH. The on-scene investigation revealed that he overshot a jump and landed the trail bike on level ground. A landing zone was set up at the New Ipswich Transfer Station where the victim was ultimately transported by a UMass Memorial LifeFlight to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA for serious injuries. The youth was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

No further information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation by NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

For more information about safe riding, please visit ridenh.com.