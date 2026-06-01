Minor Injured in ATV Crash in Deering

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Zachary Abrahamsson

603-271-3361

June 1, 2026

Deering, NH – On May 31, 2026, at approximately 3:09 p.m., New Hampshire State Police Dispatch received a call reporting that an ATV crash had occurred on the Hillsborough Recreation Trail in Deering which resulted in serious injury to a minor.

Deering Fire Department, Hillsborough Police Department, Antrim Police Department, and a Conservation Officer with New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to the scene of the crash. An adult who was riding as a passenger with the minor at the time of the crash was identified as Stephen Barlow, 59, of Harrisville, NH. Barlow and the minor were riding together when, for reasons that remain unclear, the ATV accelerated, the driver lost control, and the ATV hit a tree. Barlow was uninjured in the crash. The minor was transported to Concord Hospital to be evaluated for their injuries.

Although this crash remains under investigation, it appears that inexperience was a contributing factor. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind people to always wear helmets and to not exceed their riding abilities.