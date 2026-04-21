SkyBiometry Announces New Services to Design AI-Ready Infrastructure and Deliver Production-Ready AI Systems
SkyBiometry, a subsidiary of Neurotechnology, is a leading provider of AI-ready infrastructure and production systems.
SkyBiometry launches specialized services to build AI-ready infrastructure and private clouds, helping enterprises deploy production-ready AI.
As artificial intelligence moves to large-scale implementations, the demand for specialized, high-performance environments has reached a critical point. SkyBiometry addresses this need by providing the essential backbone for modern AI workloads, ensuring that organizations can scale their models from inception to global production with maximum efficiency and security.
"At SkyBiometry, our focus is on removing the infrastructure bottlenecks that hinder AI innovation," said Mantas Kundrotas, CEO of SkyBiometry. "By providing end-to-end services, from initial hardware design to the operation of secure private clouds and the delivery of fully production-ready systems, we enable our clients to focus on their core AI development while we handle the complexity of the underlying technology stack."
The new SkyBiometry solution portfolio includes:
● AI-Ready Infrastructure Design -- Engineered hardware environments utilizing the latest GPUs and low-latency networking to eliminate performance bottlenecks in AI workloads
● Private AI Cloud Operations -- Secure, bare-metal hosting that provides the scalability of the cloud with total data sovereignty and dedicated computational throughput
● Production-Ready System Delivery -- Complete orchestration and deployment of AI models using managed Kubernetes and high-speed NVMe storage for large-scale live services
Use Cases for Specialized Industry Requirements
The company provides bespoke AI development and consulting services tailored to the unique operational demands of various vertical markets. By adapting core technologies to meet specific functional and budgetary requirements, the following solutions have been successfully implemented:
● Legal Services -- Custom LLM and vector search solutions tailored to specific law firm workflows, supported by expert AI consulting
● Healthcare -- On-premises "call-to-book" automation for patient scheduling and inquiries, ensuring maximum protection of sensitive medical data
● Telecommunications -- Automated voice call analysis providing immediate insights and filtering via free-form keyword queries
● Publishing -- Image-to-text technology that generates detailed visual descriptions for books, automating the production of accessible audio media
By offering these integrated solutions, SkyBiometry can provide a reliable, high-performance ecosystem for organizations developing Large Language Models (LLMs), generative AI and complex computer vision systems.
For more information about SkyBiometry’s infrastructure and AI system solutions, please visit www.skybiometry.com.
About SkyBiometry
SkyBiometry, a subsidiary of Neurotechnology, is a leading provider of AI-ready infrastructure and production systems. The company specializes in designing, building and operating the high-performance computing environments required for modern artificial intelligence. SkyBiometry’s mission is to provide the hardware, networking and cloud expertise necessary to turn complex AI models into scalable, production-ready solutions.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
Jennifer Allen Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.
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