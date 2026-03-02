Visitor arrivals for January 2026

MACAU, March 2 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of visitor arrivals held stable year-on-year at 3,647,328 in January 2026. Same-day visitors (2,254,699) rose by 4.6% year-on-year while overnight visitors (1,392,629) dropped by 6.6%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors remained at 1.0 day, with that of overnight visitors rising by 0.1 day to 2.3 days.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland decreased by 1.6% year-on-year to 2,705,231 in January, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,452,011) reducing by 9.6%; the decrease was mainly due to a higher comparison base as last year’s Lunar New Year holidays in the Mainland fell in late January. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (570,490) dropped by 1.3% year-on-year, while those from the Taiwan region (93,154) rose by 20.7%.

International visitors totalled 278,453 in January, up by 15.5% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from Malaysia (18,252), Thailand (18,039) and Singapore (10,128) surged by 52.3%, 80.5% and 28.6% year-on-year respectively, while those from the Philippines (45,425) and Indonesia (16,874) decreased by 6.3% and 21.8%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (10,244) hiked by 54.1% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (75,198) grew by 14.5% year-on-year while those from Japan (11,834) dropped by 1.6%. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (12,948) went up by 4.7% year-on-year.