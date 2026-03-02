Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for January 2026
MACAU, March 2 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 91.6% in January 2026, an uplift of 0.7 percentage points year-on-year; the rate for 5-star hotels grew by 2.4 percentage points to 95.9%, whereas the rates for 4-star (85.2%) and 3-star hotels (85.7%) dropped by 0.5 percentage points and 3.2 percentage points respectively.
Number of guests of hotel establishments decreased by 1.7% year-on-year to 1,236,000 in January; those from the Chinese mainland (917,000) dropped by 5.3% while those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (125,000) rose by 2.1%. International guests (127,000) grew by 26.6% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (41,000), Thailand (10,000), Malaysia (9,000) and Japan (9,000) went up by 16.3%, 92.7%, 58.2% and 11.0% respectively.
In January, number of inbound package tour visitors totalled 139,000, down by 13.4% year-on-year; those from the Chinese mainland fell by 25.2% to 104,000, while international tour visitors went up by 45.8% to 25,000.
