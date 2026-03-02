Microblink Identified as Only Vendor to Meet All Performance Thresholds in US DHS Identity Verification Evaluation

Independent testing through DHS RIVR program exposes meaningful separation in real-world performance across the identity verification market

Industry accuracy claims aren't enough. Federal testing proves enterprises can achieve high-quality, balanced performance across revenue and risk without accepting trade-offs.” — Hartley Thompson, CEO of Microblink

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summary Microblink shared results from an independent Department of Homeland Security evaluation that tested leading identity document verification providers. In a market where vendor accuracy claims often appear similar, the evaluation revealed significant real-world performance variation. Microblink was the only participant to meet RIVR “high performing” system benchmarks across all accuracy metrics. The findings underscore a defining shift in identity verification: performance is no longer judged by hypothetical accuracy claims, but by proven, balanced decision quality under real production conditions.Microblink shared results from an evaluation conducted through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate Remote Identity Validation Rally, RIVR. The independent government assessment tested seven leading identity document validation technologies under controlled laboratory conditions using genuine government issued identity documents and sophisticated fraudulent IDs.Microblink was evaluated under the anonymized identifier DVS6. Among all participating vendors, Microblink was the only provider to meet RIVR “high performing” system benchmarks across every measured accuracy metric.Identity Verification Enters Its Reliability EraFor years, identity verification vendors have competed on headline accuracy metrics. In practice, most vendor claims cluster within a narrow range, creating the perception of parity across solutions. The RIVR results challenge that assumption.Independent federal testing demonstrated that real-world performance varies significantly across systems. Six of seven participating vendors failed to meet RIVR “high performing” system benchmarks in at least one critical category. Not all systems met even basic operating benchmarks for fraud detection, genuine user approval, or system reliability.The conclusion is clear. Document verification is not commoditized. Decision quality meaningfully separates category leaders from underperformers.Reliability Is Now Critical to Production OutcomesIn digital onboarding and authentication, performance is not an abstract metric. Identity systems must make correct and consistent decisions under real capture conditions without introducing friction or operational risk.Small performance gaps create measurable enterprise impact:• Increased fraud loss when fraudulent documents are accepted• Lower approval rates when legitimate users are falsely rejected• Higher operational costs driven by manual review and remediation• Greater regulatory exposure from inconsistent or unreliable controlsReliability is no longer optional. It is foundational to revenue protection, customer experience, and compliance.Decision Quality Is the Defining MetricThe real challenge in identity verification is not optimizing a single metric. It is balancing three competing dimensions simultaneously:• Fraud detection• Genuine user approval• Operational reliabilityMost systems optimize for one dimension at the expense of the others. Some aggressively block fraud but create unacceptable friction. Others prioritize conversion but introduce fraud exposure. Many struggle with system error rates that disrupt production workflows.Very few perform consistently across all three.Microblink Delivered Balanced Performance at ScaleAccording to results from the DHS RIVR evaluation, Microblink achieved:• 0.00 percent System Error Rate, indicating no document processing failures• 3.15 percent Document False Reject Rate, reflecting strong acceptance of legitimate users• 0.88 percent Document False Accept Rate, demonstrating near perfect fraud detection performanceRIVR established 10 percent as the threshold level of performance expected from a “high performing” system. Microblink was the only vendor that remained below that benchmark across all three metrics.Critically, Microblink was also the only system to remain within DHS performance thresholds across both fraud and friction metrics simultaneously. Every other system failed on at least one critical dimension.The evaluation further concluded that Microblink demonstrated the strongest ability to distinguish between genuine and fraudulent identity documents across diverse capture conditions and device types. This consistency across devices reinforces its suitability for real-world production environments, not controlled lab scenarios.Independent Testing Exposes Meaningful Market SeparationThe RIVR evaluation tested identity verification solutions using more than 2,000 genuine identity documents issued across 23 U.S. states and Washington DC alongside thousands of fraudulent documents. Test images were captured across multiple smartphone platforms to simulate real-world capture conditions. All test materials were validated using government multi spectral document authentication tools.The results revealed wide performance variation across the vendor field. Several systems showed error trends that could allow fraudulent documents to pass or block large numbers of legitimate users. Only one system delivered balanced, threshold-compliant performance across fraud detection, genuine approval, and operational stability.“These results mark a turning point for the industry,” said Hartley Thompson, CEO of Microblink. “Accuracy claims are no longer enough. Enterprises need verification systems that make consistent, high-quality decisions under real-world conditions. When a system fails to balance fraud prevention, customer approval, and operational reliability, the impact is measurable across revenue, cost, and risk. Independent federal testing demonstrates that organizations do not have to accept trade-offs. Balanced performance is achievable.”Built for Real-World Production, Not Lab ConditionsMicroblink’s performance reflects vertically integrated technology and deep internal research and development. Its computer vision models, document authenticity detection systems, and synthetic identity fraud defenses are designed for adversarial conditions, not ideal inputs.The company continues to advance real-world testing standards in collaboration with DHS and industry stakeholders. As fraud tactics evolve, particularly with AI generated identity manipulation, independent benchmarking and reliability validation will define category leadership.This information was determined based on demonstrations and assessments conducted at the Maryland Test Facility as part of the Remote Identity Validation Rally held in 2025 under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement. The views and/or conclusions contained in this release are those of the author(s) and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and do not constitute a DHS endorsement of the equipment tested or evaluated.About MicroblinkMicroblink is the Identity Intelligence OS that establishes Know Your Actor: control over people and agents, how risk is assessed, and how decisions are made across digital journeys. Built for an adversarial AI era, Microblink replaces static verification with continuous identity control. As the only solution spanning IDs, biometrics, and payment cards, Microblink delivers a real-time command center where signals, policies, and decisioning can be calibrated with granular precision.Learn more at microblink.com

