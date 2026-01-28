Microblink Accelerates Company Growth and Market Adoption Heading Into 'Know Your Actor' Era of 2026

Microblink heralds the "Know Your Actor" era, a shift to continuous identity control securing human & AI interactions across the entire digital customer journey

Identity is no longer about one time verification, it's about Know Your Actor. As agentic frameworks emerge, they are powerful but not yet standardized, which makes flexibility and control essential.” — Albert Roux, Microblink Chief Product Officer

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microblink enters 2026 with strong business momentum, fueled by growing adoption from global brands and the launch of market-defining technology to “ Know Your Actor ”.Humans, bots, and AI-driven agents now interact within the same digital flows, making one-time verification insufficient on its own. Fraud no longer happens in isolated moments, and identity risk no longer stands still. Microblink is responding by advancing toward continuous identity control and embracing a philosophy it calls “Know Your Actor.”This is a shift in identity verification that goes beyond static, one-time checks to secure the complete customer journey, whether human users, AI agents or a combination of both are interacting with a digital platform.2025 Business Momentum HighlightsCustomer and Platform GrowthMicroblink continued to scale its global customer base and platform usage in 2025, supporting billions of identity checks across customers in more than 195 countries/territories. The company continues to bring world-first innovation to fraud and identity, redefining card-not-present with its landmark card scanning and liveness detection solution.● Dramatically outpaced the projected industry CAGR of 13% with 3X growth in ID verification volume in 2025, with 2X growth in supported document coverage including new and niche ID types in diverse global markets● 2.9 billion identities processed in 2025● 1.5 million+ payment card scans per month in December 2025, and growing, showing huge market appetite for a novel market innovation, only 1 year in market. Trusted by leading consumer brands, including a $20bn social media platform, a publicly-traded US fintech, a national government, and the largest global real-time cross-border payments network● 97% CSAT and 35% higher NPS than leading alternatives (NPS = 74)Sustained Investment in Fraud IntelligenceMicroblink expanded its Fraud Lab research program to reflect a market reality: identity systems built for static, human-only interactions are no longer sufficient.The company expanded its Fraud Lab research program, advancing early-stage detection of deepfake and synthetic identity attacks to help customers prevent fraud before it reaches production systems.The Fraud Lab generates 100,000+ synthetic IDs each month to model how attackers behave. AI-generated ID attempts have climbed 23% in the past year and Fraud Lab is detecting 200% growth in face-swap document fraud year-over-year.Organizational and Regional GrowthMicroblink strengthened its leadership and commercial footprint in 2025 with key executive and regional hires, supporting growth across North America and reinforcing long-term go-to-market momentum.Executive Commentary“Customer trust now has to be built in real time,” said Hartley Thompson, CEO of Microblink. “Our progress this past year reflects a clear focus on staying ahead of the most advanced fraud threats. As fraud becomes more sophisticated, verification has to be both intelligent and effortless. In 2026, the challenge is no longer just verifying identity, but deciding when an interaction should be trusted to proceed. That requires continuous control, not one-time checks.”Albert Roux, Microblink Chief Product Officer, said, “Identity is no longer about one time verification, it is about Know Your Actor. As agentic frameworks begin to emerge, they are powerful but not yet standardized, which makes flexibility and control essential. Microblink is built for that reality. We give companies continuous control over people and agents, how risk is assessed, and how decisions are made across every digital journey. In an adversarial AI era, static checks fail. What organizations need is an identity intelligence layer that adapts in real time, lets them calibrate signals and policies with precision, and stay ahead of fraud without sacrificing trust or scale.”Positioned for Key 2026 Market ForcesAs digital interactions accelerate and automation moves deeper into business workflows, Microblink is advancing its platform around a Know Your Actor (KYA) approach.Identity is no longer just about who is involved. It is about how behavior evolves over time and whether actions continue to align with granted authority. In an environment where humans and machines act together, organizations must evaluate trust continuously, not just once.Microblink’s Identity Intelligence OS is designed to unify document, biometric, fraud, and payment signals under centralized decision logic. This enables explainable, configurable outcomes that adapt as threats evolve—without requiring customers to re-platform or manage fragmented tools.Industry Focus Areas● Marketplaces: powering global growth by combining payments and identity. Continuous control across onboarding and transactions reduces vendor sprawl and downstream fraud while preserving a low friction user experience at global scale. This approach strengthens trust and safety, combats friendly fraud, and meets rising regulatory demands.● Travel and Hospitality: accelerating digital transformation and reimagining the guest experience by enabling enterprises to extend booking, pricing, and operational infrastructure into real world environments with technology purpose built for in person identity capture, including offline operation, kiosk deployments, and manual data entry. Adopted by major EU systems to support land, air, and sea compliance initiatives● Financial Services and Fintech: supporting institutionalization by enabling firms operating under tighter supervision and public market scrutiny to deploy identity decisioning that is transparent, auditable, and governed with precision controls built for regulatory confidence at scale.About MicroblinkMicroblink is the Identity Intelligence OS that establishes Know Your Actor: control over people and agents, how risk is assessed, and how decisions are made across digital journeys. Built for an adversarial AI era, Microblink replaces static verification with continuous identity control. As the only solution spanning IDs, biometrics, and payment cards, Microblink delivers a real-time command center where signals, policies, and decisioning can be calibrated with granular precision. Companies use Microblink to adapt faster than fraud, optimize outcomes over time, and enforce trust at scale across onboarding, authentication, and every moment in between. In 2025, Microblink processed 2.9 billion identities across 195+ countries/territories. Its proprietary Fraud Lab generates 100,000+ images monthly for training and testing models, achieving 100% deepfake detection in DHS-powered testing.Learn more at Microblink.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.