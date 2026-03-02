‘RED WHITE BLUE’ BY JOHNNY THE HOBBY ARTIST STREAMING NOW

RWB

What Are You Going to Do Ask Johnny the Hobby Artist

Are you prepared to die for the prize?” — JRS3

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red White Blue’ his new music piece from the beginning grabs your attention and slaps you in the face with epic guitar and drum play, including opening lyrics “Look into my eyes. Don’t be surprised. I am prepared to die for the prize” by Johnny the Hobby Artist streams today!

“Red White Blue” is an upbeat work of art with a chorus you can’t ignore; it will not allow you to sit on the couch and carry on with your routine life without questioning. What are you going to do? This catchy song will bring people together with a strong message that it takes all races to unify protecting the young, the old, and/or just holding a hand in need.

After listening to this approximately two minute and thirty-six second song, it had us questioning ourselves, “What are we going to do? “Red, White Blue” sounds like the 80s, 90s, the present, and the future all in one song. The lyrics are simple but serious. Ready and ripe for the current atmosphere in the United States.

Johnny the Hobby Artist (also known as JRS3 or Johnny R. Sanford III) is a multi-talented, creative entrepreneur and an independent musician based in Fort Worth, Texas. He is best known for blending diverse musical genres including hip-hop, rock, R&B, and gospel into a style often described as "Rock Rap" or "mellow hip-hop storytelling."

Emerging around 2020, he creates, writes, and produces his own music, characterized by smooth, intimate vocals, and often incorporating socially conscious themes, such as in his 2026 track “Red White Blue.”

