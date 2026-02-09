Johnny the Hobby Artist Announces 'Red White Blue'

RWB Red White Blue

Are the tables starting to turn?

When constitutional rights fail to protect you from “big bad wolves,” like a dictator or big pharma, those negative energies that keep us divided, we are a human race, what are you going to do?” — JRS3

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Friday 13, 2026, Johnny the Hobby Artist (JRS3) releases "Red White Blue" a Rock Rap track that turns into a familiar phrase into a pointed refrain about responsibility and division in the United States.

“Red White Blue” by Johnny the Hobby Artist lyrics include to protect, help someone in need, and the tables are turning, what are you going to do?"

"Red White Blue" is a powerful social commentary addressing growing divisions and tensions in the United States, asking, "What are you going to do?" to prompt reflection on individual roles in creating change. It calls for unity across all races and generations, emphasizing compassion, accountability, and mutual support. The song is described as a track that refuses to fade into the background, with its power lying in its restraint and a clear voice asking a simple, persistent question.

Johnny the Hobby Artist is also known by the moniker JRS3 which is the stage name of Johnny R. Sanford III. He is an independent musician, creative entrepreneur, and producer based in Fort Worth, Texas.

His music is characterized as "Rock Rap," a blend of hip-hop, rock, R&B, and gospel. Critics describe his style as having "smooth vocals," "sharp lyrical control," and a melodic, nostalgic-tinged flow. His work often serves as social commentary or personal introspection. Notable tracks include "Red White Blue" (released in February 2026), which addresses American social divisions, and earlier songs like "Planet Suicide and Coffee".

