Epsom, Auckland Invisalign Straighteners & Smile Correction Devices Announced

Epsom, Auckland - All Smiles Dental - 0800 255 764 - has announced cosmetic dentistry teeth straightening and smile correction procedures, including Invisalign

MT EDEN, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New announced aesthetic dentistry treatments at All Smiles Dental in Auckland include Invisalign clear straighteners for discreet smile correction.

More information can be found at https://www.allsmilesdental.co.nz/invisalign-mt-eden-auckland

With a recognition of how crooked, gapped, or missing teeth can affect a person’s sense of confidence and self-esteem, the cosmetic dental clinic is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for patients.

A recent report from the Journal of Clinical & Diagnostic Research shows that self-esteem levels can be directly affected by a person’s perception of their teeth and smile, highlighting the importance of smile correction. With decades of experience, the clinicians at All Smiles Dental guide patients through the process of selecting the right treatment option for teeth straightening.

“The heart of what we provide to our patients every day is first-rate, inexpensive dentistry in a caring atmosphere,” says a clinic spokesperson. “From orthodontic remedies to oral surgery, cosmetic smile design, whitening treatments and preventive care, we take great pride in all that we do, and are pleased to provide you with the latest in dental excellence in a relaxed environment.”

For patients interested in straightening procedures, Invisalign aligner trays are one of several options provided by All Smiles Dental. As a way to move crooked teeth gently into place, the devices are clear, comfortable, transparent, and can be removed for eating or special occasions.

With no metal braces to attach or wires to tighten up, the Invisalign trays are replaced every two or three weeks at the All Smiles Dental office until a patient’s personalised treatment plan is complete. More information can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx_xLQXCGNM

In cases where the team determines that Invisalign is not the best option for a patient, other cosmetic and aesthetic treatments are available, including Fastbraces, conventional braces, myofunctional therapy for younger patients, and growth guidance orthodontics.

Patients offer positive reviews for the dental clinic and their services. “I’m so glad I got my Invisalign braces done with All Smiles,” says Nadia V. “The staff made me feel welcome and at ease straight away. Whenever I had a small part that needed to be fixed or amended they were quick to accommodate me - I’m super happy with the results and how my teeth look.”

Interested parties can find more information and book appointments at https://www.allsmilesdental.co.nz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.