All Smiles Dental Mt Eden Now Offers Sedation Wisdom Tooth Extraction for Auckland Patients

Wisdom tooth pain affects thousands of Aucklanders each year, yet many delay treatment due to fear, inconvenience, or poor timing. A recent case at All Smiles Dental highlights just how serious untreated wisdom tooth pain can become, and how the right treatment plan can change everything.

A teenage patient from Epsom presented to the Mt Eden clinic with severe facial swelling and acute pain from an impacted lower wisdom tooth. The tooth was growing sideways beneath the gum line, creating a pocket where food trapped and infection took hold. With exam study leave already underway, missing school was not an option for the patient or his family.

"This is exactly the situation where having a clear plan makes all the difference," said Dr. Krystal Tarak of All Smiles Dental. "We got the infection under control with antibiotics and pain relief, and then scheduled the wisdom tooth removal under sedation during the school holidays. He didn't miss a single study day, and his family had complete peace of mind knowing the problem was being properly managed."

The practice uses intraoral camera technology to show patients exactly what is happening inside their mouth, helping them understand their condition and treatment options clearly before any decisions are made.

Impacted wisdom teeth are among the most common causes of acute dental pain in young adults. Left untreated, the infection can spread rapidly, particularly in patients whose immune systems are already under strain from stress or illness.

All Smiles Dental offers same-day urgent appointments for wisdom tooth pain, with sedation extraction available for patients requiring a calm, comfortable experience. The practice serves patients from Mt Eden, Epsom, and the wider Auckland region.

