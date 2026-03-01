Presenting Apogee Watcher: PageSpeed monitoring for agencies

Apogee Watcher

THESSALONIKI, MACEDONIA, GREECE, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apogee Information Systems is glad to announce Apogee Watcher , a new PageSpeed monitoring platform designed for agencies, developers, and businesses that manage multiple websites. The platform addresses a problem familiar to digital teams: performance monitoring scattered across manual checks, multiple tools, and delayed visibility. When a client's site slows down after a deployment, agencies often find out weeks later — after search rankings have already suffered. Apogee Watcher aims to change that.Built on Google's PageSpeed Insights API, the platform automates performance testing across entire client portfolios. Every test displays both lab metrics (Lighthouse) and real-user metrics from the Chrome User Experience Report — the same data Google uses for ranking decisions. There is no need to switch between tools or manually correlate data; the full picture is available in one place.A key differentiator is automated page discovery. Instead of manually adding each URL to monitor, Apogee Watcher automatically scans sitemaps and crawls the site structure to identify pages. Once a site is added, the system discovers pages, runs scheduled tests, and tracks Core Web Vitals over time. Performance budgets with configurable thresholds enable teams to set acceptable limits for LCP, INP, CLS, and other metrics. When a threshold is exceeded, alerts are recorded and linked to the relevant test results for faster diagnosis.The multi-tenant architecture is built for agencies managing multiple organisations. A single dashboard displays all client sites and supports role-based access (Admin, Manager, Viewer), allowing teams to control who can see what. Test history is stored so trends and regressions can be spotted without re-running tests. Client-ready PDF reports are on the roadmap, with white-label branding so agencies can present performance data as their own."We built Apogee Watcher because we needed it ourselves. Running a digital agency means dozens of client sites, each requiring regular performance monitoring. The tools available were either too expensive, too complex, or too limited. Watcher gives agencies one place to monitor, alert, and report — without scaling headcount," said Markos Giannopoulos, Technical Director at Apogee Information Systems.The platform is currently in active development and has an open waitlist for early access. Future roadmap items include Slack and webhook integrations for alert delivery, white-label reporting, and a WordPress plugin for seamless monitoring of WordPress sites.Apogee Watcher is part of Apogee's Web Performance offering, complementing custom optimisation services and technical audits. For agencies and in-house teams looking to automate Core Web Vitals monitoring, Watcher provides a scalable, cost-effective alternative to per-site tools and manual checks.

