Echoes of the EMBRACE Children and Youth Forum in Bucharest Romania - Report

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From 17-18 October 2025, over 130 children and young people from Iași, Bârlad, Bacău, Brașov, Petroșani, and Bucharest came together in Bucharest for the EMBRACE Children & Youth Forum to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time: youth mental health.The Forum put the spotlight on the mental health challenges faced by young people in Romania, featuring speakers from government, policymakers, public authorities, NGOs, experts, and children, including:• Prof. Daniel David, PhD, Psychologist, Minister - Ministry of Education and Research• Diana Alupei, Representative of the EMBRACE Children and Youth Network• Roman Zhukovskyi, Senior Social Protection Economist, Lead on Social Protection in Romania - World Bank Romania• Alexandru-Ionuț Leuțu Cotroceanu, Director, Chief Police Commissioner - School Safety Directorate, IGPR• Dr. Constantin-Edmond Cracsner, President of the College of Psychologists of Romania• Diana Cristea, President - Bethany Social Services Foundation & President of the College of Social Workers of Romania• Prof. Carmen Orban, Chair of the Subcommittee on Population and Development - Health Commission, Romanian Senate• Bogdan Simion, President of the Federation of Non-Governmental Organizations for Children - FONPCThe Forum was moderated by journalist Mihai Rădulescu and student Ștefania Rusu.“Mental health is just as important as physical health - when we are sad or feel lonely, we need people who listen, understand, and encourage us, not just good grades. If we learn from an early age to care for our thoughts and emotions, we will grow stronger, braver, and able to build a better world for all children.” - Diana Alupei, EMBRACE Children and Youth RepresentativeThe meeting focused on the mental health challenges faced by young people and adolescents in Romania, with Bogdan Simion highlighting that one in two young people suffers from depression or anxiety, and over 60% do not seek professional help.The Forum included two panel discussions between children and guests:• Maya Tomescu, Children and Youth Government FONPC - Emilian Opria, student reporter• Dr. Stela Firu, Secretary of State - Ministry of Health - Denisa Budurache, student reporter• Alexandru-Mihai Ghigiu, Commission for Education, Science, and Innovation - Claudiu Iulian Afloare, student reporter• Viorel Roman, Executive Director - Aliat Association for Mental Health, Psychologist and Psychotherapist at Aliat Clinic, Bucharest - Denisa Budurache, student reporter• Elena Tudor, Director - National Authority for the Rights of the Child and Adoption (ANPDCA) - Adelina Romaneț, student reporter• Cătălin Condrea, Director - Moldova High School, Târgu Frumos - Fabiana Năstasă, student reporter• Diana Stoica, Deputy, Chair of the European Affairs Commission - Claudiu Iulian Afloare, student reporterThe child reporters asked questions prepared by over 60 children during pre-event workshops. Discussions emphasized the need for coordinated state intervention and stronger support systems, including family, school, and healthcare services, to address these challenges. Participants also highlighted the importance of listening to young people and involving them in shaping an ideal society and school environment.The event also addressed the need to break intergenerational cycles of trauma, promote children’s mental health within families and schools, integrate health education in schools, and reduce stigma around mental health issues.The Forum emphasized understanding mental health as a state of wellbeing, not merely the absence of mental disorders, and educating young people and professionals to promote a “culture of care.”Innovative ideas proposed by children and youth included:• A weekly day off dedicated to relaxation and team-building activities• A Minister of Education advisor to facilitate direct communication between students and the Minister• Addressing the lack of school psychologists and counselors through school-NGO collaborations• Peer counseling by trained students with dedicated mental health spaces in schoolsTop fears of children and young people:• Not having anyone to talk to when they feel unwell• Not being heard or understood by others• Feeling inadequate or not good enough• Difficulty building positive relationships with teachers• Failing exams• Experiencing bullying without support from peers• Being isolated or rejected for sharing their feelings• Not being accepted by friends or judged for who they are• Difficulty coping with change or new challenges• Feeling that their emotions are not valid or importantThe second day of the Forum focused on mental health programs funded by European initiatives, the importance of support from policymakers, and the impact of social media on children’s mental health. Guest speakers included:• Dragoș Pîslaru, Minister of Investments and European Projects• Corina Atanasiu, Member of Parliament, Committee for Education & Committee for Gender Equality• Nicoleta Călugăreanu, Psychologist and TV presenterChildren proved to be agents of change, proposing creative solutions to combat aggression, promote collaboration, and build self-esteem. They moderated three child-focused workshops, addressing key topics and creating concrete action plans:“Don’t Just Tell Me It Will Be Okay” - Emotions, anxiety, stress management (Moderator: Roberta David; Reporter: Fabiana Năstasă)“My Voice in School” - School stress, bullying, real counseling (Moderator: Diana Alupei; Reporter: Nica Maia Ștefania)“From Idea to Action” - Building concrete solutions and action plans (Moderator: Ștefania Vornicu; Reporter: Carina Gheorghe)Discussions addressed sensitive topics such as bullying, stress, and social pressure, while highlighting the need for support programs adapted to children and adolescents, where they are heard and encouraged to express themselves freely.Now it’s time to turn these proposals into action. Now it's time to turn these proposals into action. Will you join us in amplifying their voices?

